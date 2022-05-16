Nation Other News 16 May 2022 Prez, PM urged: Name ...
Nation, In Other News

Prez, PM urged: Name SCB after Sardar Patel

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 16, 2022, 1:02 am IST
Updated May 16, 2022, 1:02 am IST
A resident of Picket Bazaar in the Secunderabad Cantonment has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi on the matter
Jetty Umeshwar Rao, a social activist, who sent the request to rename the SCB, mentioned that on December 16, 2021, defence minister Rajnath Singh, in his speech at an event in New Delhi, told the Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) that the cantonment boards that were named after British soldiers and officers should be renamed after brave Indian soldiers and makers of modern India. (DC Image/File)
 Jetty Umeshwar Rao, a social activist, who sent the request to rename the SCB, mentioned that on December 16, 2021, defence minister Rajnath Singh, in his speech at an event in New Delhi, told the Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) that the cantonment boards that were named after British soldiers and officers should be renamed after brave Indian soldiers and makers of modern India. (DC Image/File)

HYDERABAD: A resident of Picket Bazaar in the Secunderabad  Cantonment has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi change the Board’s name to either Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cantonment Board or Telangana State Cantonment Board.

He said the board was named after the third Nizam of Hyderabad, Sikander Jah (1803-26), during whose time the British East India Company was asked to move its army out of Hyderabad and into the cantonment area.

 

Jetty Umeshwar Rao, a social activist, who sent the request to rename the SCB, mentioned that on December 16, 2021, defence minister Rajnath Singh, in his speech at an event in New Delhi, told the Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) that the cantonment boards that were named after British soldiers and officers should be renamed after brave Indian soldiers and makers of modern India.

“The Pandit Sunderlal Committee Report estimated that between 27,000 and 40,000 persons had lost their lives in the violence that ensued in the aftermath of the annexation of Secunderabad. From the above it is seen that there should not be any consideration to sustain the name ‘Secunderabad’ and does not deserve the said name to be retained,” Umeshwar Rao said.

 

“Sikander Jah was a cruel leader and we should not have the name of such a person associated with our board. Early action in this matter by the authorities would be highly appreciated,” said Umeshwar Rao.

...
Tags: secunderabad cantonment, sikander jah
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

“We have written to the CEO Ajit Reddy about this issue but in vain,” said Telukunta Satish Gupta, president of the Vasavinagar Wards Association. (Representational Image/ DC)

Row over garbage collection at Secunderabad Cantonment Board

APTDC manager at Lambasingi, Appala Naidu, said a ‘winter’ has set in over this hill station. Though the people are not staying overnight, there is a steady flow of tourists during the day time, he said. — DC file photo

Alluri agency tracts witnesses three seasons in a day

Chandravathi said that, in an act of enticement, Prathap told her that he was close to a state minister, who belonged to the Kamma community, and he can do “anything” for her. — Representational image/DC

Sexual harassment: Woman advocate’s letter goes viral in social media

Modi asked Sanjay what the people had asked him during his padayatra, to which Sanjay replied that people were very angry with the ruling Kalvakuntla family and that they no longer trusted Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. — (DC Image)

PM pats Sanjay for his padayatra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Peak shortage shoots up to 10.77 GW this week, deepens power crisis

Experts are of the view that the data clearly shows that there is a spurt in demand and peak shortage shot up in just few days which deepened the power crisis. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography

Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, weather warning for AP, TN coast

On Friday and Saturday, squally weather (45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) is likely over the North Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Representational image: DC)

Cyclone Asani: Depression to intensify in next 24 hrs

An Indian Coast Guard personnel announces warnings regarding Cyclone Asani. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->