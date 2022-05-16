Nation Other News 16 May 2022 Iconic structure bei ...
Iconic structure being planned for Vizag

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published May 16, 2022, 1:31 am IST
Updated May 16, 2022, 8:41 am IST
GVMC to rope in architects, civil engineering students to voluntarily design
The proposal is at the initial stages now. We need to think on the financial viability, fund and resources as well, GVMC commissioner Dr G. Lakshmisha said. — Twitter
Visakhapatnam: An ’iconic structure’ has been mooted for Visakhapatnam City, a first such tourist-friendly project in Andhra Pradesh. It will be set up at a popular tourist place like RK beach or Rushikonda.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is inviting architects, civil engineering students and professionals to take part in a competition to design the structure.

 

Some of the structures the GVMC has planned include Dolphin’s Nose, a veena resembling the AP map, pyramid, Sagaram and fish. These structures will not reflect caste, religion or any sensitive aspect of society.

Confirming the proposal, GVMC commissioner Dr G. Lakshmisha told Deccan Chronicle said that the objective was to highlight a unique aspect of the city for the world, whose images tourists would take back home.

“The proposal is at the initial stages now. We need to think on the financial viability, fund and resources as well,” Dr Lakshmisha said.
The local bodies including Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (VMRDA) have proposed several projects such as a 120-metre tower on the top of Kailasagiri Hill. None of them has materialized.

 

“Projects like sky towers atop the Kailasagiri take time. We have not yet taken any decision on it. We thought of building one of the tallest towers in the country,” said a government official.


