Foggy weather in ASR district beckons tourists

Visakhapatnam: People living in the agency tracts of Alluri Seetharamaraju district are witnessing some unique and pleasant weather conditions for the last 15 days.

The early hours begin with thick fog which continues till 10am. Thereafter, the scorching sun sends them indoors. In the afternoon, it gets cloudy and it rains till late in the evening.

“We are witnessing three seasons. The early hour fog gives us a feel of winter while it is summer later in the day, only for rain to fall in the evening to cool the atmosphere,” noted adivasi rights activist Rama Rao Dora.

Talking to DC, he said it has been raining for the last 15 days and the agency area would soon have the southwest monsoons after it sets in over Kerala in the next fortnight.

Tourists visiting the agency are thrilled over the weather changes that are giving considerable respite to them from the heat prevailing in the urban areas.

“Similar conditions are prevailing in Chhattisgarh and Similiguda in south Odisha, where one can witness fog and rain apart from the mid-day Sun,’’ said Uttam Dutta, who deals in paints in Raipur and is a regular traveller to agency areas.

Borra Caves received over 3,000 visitors in the last two days, the highest after Sankranti, said the APTDC manager Gowri Shankar. He said the people would continue to visit the area as the drive on the ghat roads gives them immense pleasure.

Similarly, the corporation manager at Lambasingi, Appala Naidu, said a ‘winter’ has set in over this hill station. Though the people are not staying overnight, there is a steady flow of tourists during the day time, he said.

“There has been an incursion of moisture into the hilly and forest areas, which resulted in a drop in temperature. This is leading to foggy conditions in the early hours,'' said IMD director at Amaravati Stell S.