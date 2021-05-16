Nation Other News 16 May 2021 Stories of Hope | Ci ...
Nation, In Other News

Stories of Hope | City app with all Covid resources at one place

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AISHWARYA AVSK
Published May 16, 2021, 8:26 am IST
Updated May 16, 2021, 11:28 am IST
The self-taught developers are also helping people from other states to develop something similar to help the needy in their cities
Vensy Krishna, Medha Kadri, and Abhishek Anirudhan - the masterminds behind the app. (Photo: Instagram)
 Vensy Krishna, Medha Kadri, and Abhishek Anirudhan - the masterminds behind the app. (Photo: Instagram)

With the rise in Covid infections, patients are facing acute problems in finding hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines, and other resources in Hyderabad.

The hospitals are full, pharmacies do not have critical care drugs like remdesivir or Fabiflu tablets and oxygen cylinders are black-marketed and sold at 40 to 50 per cent higher than the normal market rate.

 

Keeping the city’s morale up are service-minded citizen groups who took upon themselves the responsibility to help the needy patients. Among such are Vensy Krishna, Medha Kadri, and Abhishek Anirudhan, who jointly designed a web application (compatible with Android, iOS, and web) where information about resources for Covid patients can be accessed.

Titled ‘Hyderabad Covid Resources’ (hydCOVIDresources.com), it carries a team of over 50 volunteers, who verify collected information before updating the application every 30 minutes.

 

The user-friendly interface of the app is very easy to use. (Photo: Screenshot/HydCovidResources.com)

Vensy said, “My mom fell sick with Covid19 last week. Finding hospital beds became impossible. Fortunately, she was cured at home. There are many who have lost their lives due lack of access to information and health care resources. So, I looked at ways to connect Hyderabadis with scarce resources like oxygen, plasma and medicines. I wanted to use my tech knowledge to help our city reach resources better. Hence, this app.”

“This is an open platform where a user does not have to share any personal details. He/she can simply open the application and search for the required resources. The app is an exhaustive directory of essential resources to fight Covid,” she added.

 

Vensy, a lawyer who turned towards the tech industry, added that the app is updated every 30 minutes. “We look for websites and social media activity to ensure that the provider is active. We also look for social proof in the form of testimonials on social media about the provider’s work and availability. After that, our team calls them personally to take their consent to be listed on the app. This being an emergency, our focus is on verifying these leads quickly. We are advised by the city police to contact them in case of any fraud,” she added.

 

A screen showing the resource list. (Photo: Screenshot/HydCovidResources.com)

Asked about the severity of the situation and the determination to help others, Vensy said, “This is an incredibly personal project for me, Medha, Abhishek and all of us in the team. We were all affected in some way, and we’re all determined to do this together. Technology might not always be the solution, but I think it gets us to a solution faster during a crisis.”

The self-taught developers are also helping people from other states to develop something similar to help the needy in their cities. “We’re hosting free training sessions for people from other cities to learn to build their own apps in just two hours. We are all in this together, and we shall succeed,” she said.

 

The app, which has garnered over 300,000 users, has also caught the attention of Tollywood and Bollywood celebrities. Within three days of launching the app, Priyanka Chopra and Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh shared information about the application on their respective Instagram sites. Several other actors also shared insights about the app on social media.

...
Tags: hyderabad covid-19, hyderabad covid update, telangana covid cases, hyderabad covid resources
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Locals tie ropes around temporary embankment during rough sea weather conditions due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Tauktae: Karnataka CM orders shifting of people from low-lying areas

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media virtually, in New Delhi. (PTI)

COVID-19 lockdown extended in Delhi by another week

Rough sea weather conditions due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Tauktae to reach Gujarat coast on Monday evening: IMD

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (Photo: File/PTI)

Petrol, diesel price hiked again; petrol price nears Rs 99 in Mumbai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bhima Koregaon case: Accused Hany Babu tests Covid positive, says family

Babu was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in July 2020. (Photo: PTI/File)

Telangana makes face masks mandatory, restrictions imposed on religious events

Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 IPC as well as other applicable laws, the GO said. (Representational Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao).

ZojlLa Pass reopens: Big relief for Ladakh, Army

This year the ZojiLa Pass opened after a closure of 110 days, compared to an average of 150 days in previous years. — (Photo:PTI)

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)

India, China reach pact to pull back troops in Pangong lake area in Ladakh: Rajnath

The defence minister said implementation of the pact will substantially restore the situation. (Picture used for representational purposes/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham