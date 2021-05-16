Nation Other News 16 May 2021 Nagaland's firs ...
Nation, In Other News

Nagaland's first PSA oxygen generation plant at NHAK will be functional from Monday

PTI
Published May 16, 2021, 11:14 am IST
Updated May 16, 2021, 11:45 am IST
The PSA oxygen generation plant is being funded by PM CARES fund
Construction of two more PSA plants, one each in Dimapur and Mokokchung district is progressing. (Photo: PTI)
Kohima: Nagaland's first Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plant will be functional at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) from Monday, said a health department official.

Nagaland Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom will inaugurate the first PSA plant at NHAK on Monday after which production of medical oxygen will commence, said Joint Director of Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr Neisakho Kere on Saturday.

 

The sample of oxygen produced by the PSA Plant at NHAK was sent for testing on May 10 while a quality test of the oxygen started on May 13 and completed on Friday.

"Tested sample of medical oxygen is confirming to IP 2018 Standard Quality and is fit for use for Medical Purposes," stated the test report.

Construction of two more PSA plants, one each in Dimapur and Mokokchung district is progressing while other districts would also be having PSA oxygen generation plants funded by UNDP and UNICEF.

 

Tags: nagaland covid-19
Location: India, Nagaland, Kohima


