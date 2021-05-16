Black Fungus claims two lives in Kurnool

Black fungus gets into the human immune system by inhaling the odors from the putrid material found around the environment. (Photo: PTI)

Kurnool: Black fungus claimed two lives of Corona patients undergoing treatment at Kurnool Government General Hospital on Sunday. The two patients, one aged 35 years from Guntur and the other 66 years old patient from Anantapur, were admitted to KGGH on complications of Covid-related ailments, said Hospital Superintendent DR G Narendranath Reddy.

Explaining the condition of the patients who died of Black Fungus, Dr. Reddy said their eyes were swollen and were in bad condition. Stressing the need to manage blood glucose levels in Covid patients, he said that they must monitor sugar levels frequently and need to keep them within the ranges specified by the protocols.

Dr. C Prabhakar Reddy, the cardiothoracic surgeon, said Black Fungus is not a new disease and the incidence of deaths is also one in a million patients. On the increased prevalence of black fungus among covid patients, he said the use of steroids can not be discontinued as they have more beneficial use than harm. Even after the discharge of Covid patients, they were put on mild steroids. But the problem is doctors are not educating the public about the need to keep sugar levels under control, he said.

Black fungus gets into the human immune system by inhaling the odors from the putrid material found around the environment like fruit and vegetable waste, garbage piling up on the residential areas, etc.