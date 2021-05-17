2 docs suspended for dereliction of duty in AP

The hospital authorities were alerted in advance about the critical condition of APMIP project director and asked to make necessary arrangements for emergency medical aid. But, they failed to arrange even a stretcher. (Representational Photo: PTI)

ANANTAPUR: Two doctors including a Resident Medical Officer of Government Super Specialty Hospital were suspended and show cause notices were served on the Superintendent and two head nurses of the super-specialty hospital here, for their alleged negligence in providing timely treatment to APMIP district project director who died at hospital. The official was a special officer on Covid duty.

Collector Gandham Chandrudu reacted seriously as APMIP project director M. Subbarayudu could not get even a stretcher to reach the second floor of hospital. The reception staff was found to be negligent in responding quickly to save the official.

Deccan Chronicle highlighted the issue as the district officer's son-in-law and son had to carry the patient to the second floor hospital after the reception staff dithered in coming to their help quickly. The official breathed his last later in the ICU.

On Sunday, the Collector, taking a serious note of lapses on the part of hospital staff, issued orders, suspending Resident Medical Officer Dr. Sridhar and help desk medical officer Dr Sudhakar for their negligence even after they were informed about the critical condition of Subbarayudu.

The Collector also expressed anger at the hospital authorities for not replacing oxygen flow meters. "It took more than 25 minutes to rush the patient to the ICU ward from the ambulance and the staff ignored to arrange oxygen flow metres for APMIP project director,” he reportedly observed. He also issued show-cause notices to the Superintendent Dr K. Vijaya Bhaskar and two head nurses Mahalakshmi and Rajeswari to reply within 24 hours on the delay in fixing oxygen flow meters at the super-specialty hospital.

The hospital authorities were alerted in advance about the critical condition of Subbarayudu and asked to make necessary arrangements to provide emergency medical aid. They even failed to arrange a stretcher, it was pointed out. Though, the nodal officer kept the ICU bed ready on the second floor, staff negligence led to the death of an honest official.

Meanwhile, Hindupur municipal 3rd ward planning secretary Harshavardhan Reddy was suspended by the municipal regional director over failure to coordinate with staff in oxygen utilisation. He neglected duties at the hospital as the coordinating assistant, it was said.