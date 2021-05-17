Nation Other News 16 May 2021 2 docs suspended for ...
Nation, In Other News

2 docs suspended for dereliction of duty in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 17, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 17, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Notices served on govt super-specialty hospital superintendent, two nurses
The hospital authorities were alerted in advance about the critical condition of APMIP project director and asked to make necessary arrangements for emergency medical aid. But, they failed to arrange even a stretcher. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 The hospital authorities were alerted in advance about the critical condition of APMIP project director and asked to make necessary arrangements for emergency medical aid. But, they failed to arrange even a stretcher. (Representational Photo: PTI)

ANANTAPUR: Two doctors including a Resident Medical Officer of Government Super Specialty Hospital were suspended and show cause notices were served on the Superintendent and two head nurses of the super-specialty hospital here, for their alleged negligence in providing timely treatment to APMIP district project director who died at hospital.  The official was a special officer on Covid duty.

Collector Gandham Chandrudu reacted seriously as APMIP project director M. Subbarayudu could not get even a stretcher to reach the second floor of hospital. The reception staff was found to be negligent in responding quickly to save the official.

 

Deccan Chronicle highlighted the issue as the district officer's son-in-law and son had to carry the patient to the second floor hospital after the reception staff dithered in coming to their help quickly.  The official breathed his last later in the ICU.

On Sunday, the Collector, taking a serious note of lapses on the part of hospital staff, issued orders, suspending Resident Medical Officer Dr. Sridhar and help desk medical officer Dr Sudhakar for their negligence even after they were informed about the critical condition of Subbarayudu.

 

The Collector also expressed anger at the hospital authorities for not replacing oxygen flow meters. "It took more than 25 minutes to rush the patient to the ICU ward from the ambulance and the staff ignored to arrange oxygen flow metres for APMIP project director,” he reportedly observed.  He also issued show-cause notices to the Superintendent Dr K. Vijaya Bhaskar and two head nurses Mahalakshmi and Rajeswari to reply within 24 hours on the delay in fixing oxygen flow meters at the super-specialty hospital.

The hospital authorities were alerted in advance about the critical condition of Subbarayudu and asked to make necessary arrangements to provide emergency medical aid. They even failed to arrange a stretcher, it was pointed out.  Though, the nodal officer kept the ICU bed ready on the second floor, staff negligence led to the death of an honest official.

 

Meanwhile, Hindupur municipal 3rd ward planning secretary Harshavardhan Reddy was suspended by the municipal regional director over failure to coordinate with staff in oxygen utilisation. He neglected duties at the hospital as the coordinating assistant, it was said.

...
Tags: two doctors suspended in anantapur, collector gandham chandrudu, apmip project director m. subbarayudu, resident medical officer of government super specialty hospital
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

Anandaiah said he is not expecting any trouble from authorities since he is using natural ingredients. He has distributed his wonder medicine to nearly 50,000 persons. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Covid victims throng tiny village for miracle medicine in AP

The Group of Ministers will discuss the tightening of measures at a meeting today. The CM will also conduct a review to decide on the measures. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)

AP likely to go under complete lockdown

Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing oxygen allotment, enabling AP to resolve the oxygen crisis. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Jagan thanks PM Modi for hike in O2 share, seeks more

The MP and his supporters hoped to get bail after submitting the medical report in the court by the CID, but the tests took a long time and by the evening he was shifted to the district prison at Guntur. (Photo: Facebook @K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju)

Rebel YSRC MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju sent to jail after medical tests



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)

India, China reach pact to pull back troops in Pangong lake area in Ladakh: Rajnath

The defence minister said implementation of the pact will substantially restore the situation. (Picture used for representational purposes/PTI)

Furnace oil from TTP leaks into sea in Kerala; leak plugged, say company officials

Furnace oil tank, picture used for representational images only (Image source: KPN)

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge

Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday and took oath as the high court's additional judge for one more year (PTI)

CJI N.V. Ramana considering live telecast of apex court proceedings

Justice N.V. Ramana launches a mobile app to grant access to the media to court proceedings without having to come physically to the Supreme Court, to help in their job of reporting. — PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham