53rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

85,790

786

Recovered

30,258

651

Deaths

2,753

8

Maharashtra2900065641068 Tamil Nadu10108259971 Gujarat99324035606 Delhi88953518123 Rajasthan47472729125 Madhya Pradesh45952283239 Uttar Pradesh4057216595 West Bengal2461829225 Andhra Pradesh2307125248 Punjab193230532 Telangana145495934 Karnataka105648036 Bihar10334537 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 16 May 2020 Covid-19: Close red ...
Nation, In Other News

Covid-19: Close red light areas to avoid 72% of projected cases, say experts

PTI
Published May 16, 2020, 3:48 pm IST
Updated May 16, 2020, 4:06 pm IST
Indians are at a much lower risk of getting Covid-19 if red light areas are kept closed until an effective treatment is found.
Representational Image. (AP)
 Representational Image. (AP)

Washington: India can add 17 days of additional delay to reaching the peak of novel coronavirus cases, and prevent 72 per cent of projected new cases by closing down its red light areas till a Covid-19 vaccine is developed, scientists say.

Based on modelling studies, the researchers including those from Yale School of Medicine in the US, said closing down these places of sex work may reduce projected Covid-19 death toll increase in India by 63 per cent post the easing of lockdown measures.

 

They said Indians are at a much lower risk of getting Covid-19 if red light areas are kept closed after the lockdown until an effective treatment or vaccine for Covid-19 is developed.

The scientists said the findings have been shared with the Government of India, and with various state governments.

They have recommended a continued closure of red-light areas beyond full nation-wide reopening.

They believe this can reduce the number of cases by 72 per cent in a period of 45-days, and delay the peak of Covid-19 cases by 17 days. This delay, according to the researchers, will provide the government more time and opportunities to plan and execute measures to protect public health and economy, as India moves in Lockdown 4.0.

There could be a 63 per cent reduction in the number of deaths in the first 60 days after the lockdown ends, if red-light areas are kept closed, the report said.

According to the National Aids Control Organization (NACO), India has close to 6,37,500 sex workers, and over 5 lakh customers visit the red-light areas on a daily basis, the scientists noted in a release.

Their research said that if the red-light areas start operating, the disease will spread extremely quickly and infect a very high percentage of sex workers and customers.

The scientists said the high transmission rate is because social distancing is not possible in sexual interactions.

Infected customers could spread the disease to lakhs of other citizens, the scientists warned. Hence they believe that these red light areas have a combination of factors that can create a major hotspot.

This hotspot can create a large percentage of the disease spread after lockdown ends, the researchers said.

The report highlights the impact of red-light areas across India, and in five Indian cities which are currently in the red-zone.

These cities, the scientists said, account for some of the largest red-light areas in the country with large numbers of sex workers.

If the red-light areas are kept closed, they said there can be a delay in the peak of Covid-19 cases by up to 12 days in Mumbai, 17 days in New Delhi, and 29 days in Pune.

With the proposed intervention, Nagpur and Kolkata may also see a peak delay by 30 and 36 days respectively, the researchers said.

According to the scientists, the measure may also reduce Covid-19 cases by a fifth in Mumbai, by 27 per cent in Pune, and 31 per cent in New Delhi.

In Nagpur they said there may be 56 per cent reduction in the number of projected cases, and by 66 per cent in Kolkata over a 45-day period.

Covid-19 deaths may reduce by 28 per cent in Mumbai, 38 per cent in New Delhi, and by 43 per cent in Pune, the scientists said.

In the first 60 days, the number of estimated deaths may reduce by more than 60 per cent for Nagpur and in Kolkata, they added.

"Our study findings show that there is a strong effect of the red-light area closures, especially immediately following the lockdown," said study co-author, Jefferey Townsend, Professor of Biostatistics at the Yale School of Medicine.

According to Townsend, the purpose of the modelling exercises was not to predict what will happen in the future, but to understand the effect of the intervention on the future.

Citing examples of other countries where similar interventions were implemented, the scientists said, strip clubs and brothels were the only businesses that are delineated as indefinitely closed in Australia's reopening plan.

They said Germany and the Netherlands have also closed their brothels to protect citizens from Covid-19.

The scientists added that Japan did not close down red-light areas in time, and saw an "explosion" in cases because of a red light area which left local hospitals "overwhelmed".

Speaking about the Covid-19 situation in India, co-author of the report, Sudhakar Nuti from the Harvard Medical School said, "The continued closure of red-light areas would build on the successes achieved by the government in lockdown."

"Any effort in delaying the peak reduces the amount of stress on the medical system and potentially translates into lives saved," Nuti explained.

"Preventing the potential surge in cases by red light areas reopening will protect gains made by the lockdown," he added.

According to the scientists, the suggested intervention may help potentially save the lives of thousands of sex workers across India.

They suggested measures to the government to address the health, safety, and well-being of sex workers in these areas.

These include reliefs as part of the government's financial relief scheme for the poor during Covid-19, and investment in reintegrating sex workers into other occupations given the closure.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), covid19, coronavirus lockdown, red light area, female prostitution, community transmission


Latest From Nation

Representational image.

Cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal; rains likely in coastal areas from Tuesday

Representational image. (AFP)

Alcohol sale begins in Tamil Nadu's non-containment zones

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi to Centre: Stop acting like money lender, reconsider economic package

Representational image. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces bust hideout, nab 5 militant associates



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Panicky villagers burn new clothes sold to them by merchant under corona watch

Health officials screen a driver for coronavirus symptoms on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh on March 24, 2020. (AFP)

Experts seek thorough study on water bodies near LG Polymers

NDRF personnel evacuate an elderly woman after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam (PTI)

178 Indians from Malaysia reach Tiruchy, none test positive fo Covid-19

Representational image (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh has 1000 more corona cases than Telangana. Here's a simple reason why

Despite the easing of restrictions from Monday, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to keep promoting awareness of physical distancing. (DC Photo: Tejo Roy)

Outsiders coming to Hyderabad to undergo Covid testing

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham