Moderate rain gives relief to some parts of Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Apr 16, 2022, 12:37 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2022, 12:37 am IST
Last week, the temperatures touched 40 degrees Celsius in the city
Over the last week, the temperatures are on the peak during 12 pm to 2 pm which has touched 40-deg-ree Celsius in Hyderabad after which the temperature has dropped a bit. Compared to the last six days, the next six days are predicted to have calmer for the central and southern Telangana, which includes Hyderabad. — DC Image
Hyderabad: Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers were reported in some parts of Hyderabad on Friday, giving a short spell of relief to people from the summer heat.

Compared to last week, when the temperatures were touching up to 40 degrees Celsius in the city, the temperature in the next six days is expected to hover between 37 degree Celsius and 39 degree Celsius along with humidity and light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers, said IMD, Hyderabad.

 

“Over the last week, the temperatures are on the peak during 12 pm to 2 pm which has touched 40-deg-ree Celsius in Hyderabad after which the temperature has dropped a bit. Compared to the last six days, the next six days are predicted to have calmer for the central and southern Telangana, which includes Hyderabad.

The northern areas, which include Adilabad, Nizamabad and Ramadurgam, are expected to witness a temperature of cross 40º C,” explained Sravani, a scientist from IMD, Hyderabad.

She added that with an increase in moisture, more humidity is also expected with rainfall and thundershowers. However, the city people can enjoy the next five days due to a drop in temperature before the summer hits its peak.

 

The maximum and minimum temperature is predicted to be 39 and 26º C respectively in Hyderabad for the next five days.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with wind speed (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana on April 16 and 17.

