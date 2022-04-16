Business Companies 16 Apr 2022 KTR opens Asia&rsquo ...
Business, Companies

KTR opens Asia’s largest stent manufacturing unit

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2022, 8:43 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2022, 2:05 pm IST
The Hyderabad facility will eventually make more than one million stents and two million balloon catheters
Industries minister K.T. Rama Rao inaugurates Asia's largest stent manufacturing and R&D facility by Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) at Hyderabad Medical Devices Park, Sultanpur in Sangareddy district on Friday. — Twitter
 Industries minister K.T. Rama Rao inaugurates Asia's largest stent manufacturing and R&D facility by Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) at Hyderabad Medical Devices Park, Sultanpur in Sangareddy district on Friday. — Twitter

Hyderabad: Industries minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated Asia's largest stent manufacturing and R&D facility put up by Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) at Hyderabad Medical Devices Park, Sultanpur, in Sangareddy district.

This is the Phase I of the company’s Project Sanjeevani. SMT, which is India’s first and largest stent manufacturing company with a market share of over 30 per cent, is investing Rs 530 crore in the project.

 

In the first phase, it has created a facility in about two lakh sq ft with a capacity to make three lakh balloon catheters here.

The Hyderabad facility will eventually make more than one million stents and two million balloon catheters. The facility will create direct employment to 2,000 people locally. In addition, the research wing will also employ about 300 scientists.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said, “It is a matter of pride that Telangana through the medical devices park will immensely contribute to reducing the medical expenditure in the country. SMT’s unit will boost local manufacturing. About 70 countries will get made-in-Telangana, made-in-India products from this facility at Sultanpur.”

 

Rao stated that patients were incurring huge expenses all these days as stents were imported.

“The stents will now be available at affordable rates since they will be produced in the state,” he said.

“Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT)  state-of-the-art facility will further strengthen the country’s ecosystem in technological innovation of structural, interventional and closure cardiac devices reducing import dependency in this niche segment,” Rao said.

...
Tags: ktr stent manufacturing unit, asia's largest stent manufacturing unit, sahajanand medical technologies (smt)


Latest From Business

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined nearly 4 per cent to 2,79,501 units last month, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. (Representational Photo: DC)

Passenger vehicle sales down 4%: Siam

Cryptocurrency exchanges CoinSwitch Kuber and WazirX have disabled rupee deposits through United Payment Interface (UPI) for the purchase of cryptocurrency. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Crypto exchanges halt deposits through UPI

Analysts fear that with such hike in overall inflation, not only in food prices but also in global fuel prices, would be reflected in the April 2022 numbers. — Representational image/DC

Retail inflation in March nears 7 per cent

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce of Thailand Jurin Laksanawisit (www.nationthailand.com)

Telangana signs pact with Thailand for trade, investment promotion



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Companies

Vistara gradually restoring certain services to pre-Covid levels

Vistara has gradually been resuming services that were halted temporarily due to the pandemic. (Photo: PTI/File)

LIC may not fully exit IDBI Bank

LIC rescued IDBI Bank in 2019, infusing Rs 4,743 crore in October 2019 while the bank further raised Rs 1,435.1 crore in December 2020 via a qualified institutional placement. (Representational image/ Financial chronicle)

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters

PVR, Inox Leisure ink all-stock merger deal

Post the merger, the promoters of Inox will become co-promoters in the merged entity. Later the board of the merged company would be re-constituted with a total board strength of 10 members, with both the promoter families having two board seats each. — DC Image

Microsoft to set-up fourth data centre at Hyderabad

Microsoft has doubled data centre capacity in India. (Photo: AP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->