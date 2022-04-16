KCR: 1,730 posts for lower courts soon

The Chief Minister (in picture) announced the construction of district courts in the recently formed 23 districts in the state and that 30 acres near Durgam Cheruvu will be shortly allotted to construct residences for 42 High Court Judges. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday said that the government will sanction an additional 1,730 posts to overcome the staff shortage in the lower courts in Telangana State. He noted that 4,348 posts have been sanctioned for courts since the formation of Telangana State in 2014.

Addressing an inaugural function of a two-day conference of Telangana State Judicial Officers 2022, the Chief Minister said that the state government was ready to provide infrastructure and funds to strengthen the Telangana State Judiciary.

He observed that Telangana State Judiciary would be a role model in the country if the judicial officers of lower courts and judges of the High Court could dispose of cases expeditiously.

The Chief Minister announced the construction of district courts in the recently formed 23 districts in the state and that 30 acres near Durgam Cheruvu will be shortly allotted to construct residences for 42 High Court Judges.

Along with Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana, the Chief Minister launched two building projects for the judiciary at the conference — a guest house at Vikar Manzil for the purpose of accommodating the judicial officers, who come to Hyderabad on official works and a Central Record Block on the premises of Telangana High Court.

The Chief Minister said the horticulture department building, which is adjacent to the Nampally criminal courts complex will be vacated soon, to house more courts for Metropolitan Magistrates courts.

Pointing out at huge pendency of cases in the courts situated in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, Chandrashekar Rao urged the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, to increase the number of courts and magistrate posts in these two districts.