Jagan offers silk clothes at Vontimitta in grand fete

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offered silk clothes to Lord Kodandarama Swamy at the Vontimitta temple in YSR district on Friday night. The celestial marriage of Lord Kodandarama Swamy and Goddess Sita was held in a grand manner by the state government under the moonlight.

The Chief Minister arrived in a special flight to Kadapa airport and reached Vontimitta by road. In a traditional attire, he had darshan at the temple and reached Kalyanotsavam premises.

TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive officer Jawahar Reddy and priests welcomed the chief minister in a traditional manner at the temple. The TTD chairman presented sesha vastram and prasadam to the Chief Minister on the occasion.

Minister R.K. Roja, MPs Avinash Reddy and Mithun Reddy and MLAs from YSR and Annamayya districts were present. About 2,000 cops were on bandobast during the event and TTD made elaborate arrangements for the devotees. At least two lakh packets of Talambaralu and prasadam were distributed among devotees who took part in the celestial marriage.

Earlier, TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy presented the golden crown to the Lord. On the occasion, TTD decorated Kalyanotsavam venue and temple premises with colourful flowers bought from various states.