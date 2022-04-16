Nation Other News 16 Apr 2022 Doctors save rare hi ...
Doctors save rare high-risk pregnant woman, child

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 16, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2022, 7:35 am IST
She had a very low platelet count of 1,000 (normal levels are above 1 lakh) and the rare O negative blood group
(From left to right) Critical Care Head Dr Vishwesh, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Neethi Mala and medical superintendent, Medicover Hospital Dr Jay Kumar with the baby and its relatives at the hospital.
 (From left to right) Critical Care Head Dr Vishwesh, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Neethi Mala and medical superintendent, Medicover Hospital Dr Jay Kumar with the baby and its relatives at the hospital.

Hyderabad: In an extremely rare high-risk pregnancy, doctors at Medicover Hospital, Chandanagar, managed to save both the mother and the child.

Pravallika, 21, from Jagtial district, was eight months pregnant, when admitted to the hospital. She had a very low platelet count of 1,000 (normal levels are above 1 lakh) and the rare O negative blood group. It was found that she also had chronic immunological disorder (ITP), a blood disorder disease that affects one in every 10,000 pregnant women and reduces platelet count.

 

Saving the mother was challenging as the patient had extremely high chances of excessive bleeding, which requires multiple blood transfusions, with limited availability of O Negative blood group in blood banks.

The patient was administered platelets and required medicines, while the delivery was also carried out. The patient had postpartum haemorrhage, which was managed efficiently. Both the mother and the baby were discharged in good condition.

...
