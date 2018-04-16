search on deccanchronicle.com
Macca Masjid blast case: Armed personnel to be deployed

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2018, 12:49 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2018, 1:03 am IST
Elaborate security arrangements are being made at the Nampally Courts Complex where the NIA special court is located, with anti-sabotage teams inspecting the complex on Sunday.
Hyderabad: State police has sounded a high alert in view of the verdict in the Macca Masjid blast case expected to be pronounced by a National Investigation Agency special court in the city on Monday. 

In addition, the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police have been asked to post pickets in all sensitive areas and public places including bus stations, railway stations and other crowded locations.

 

Elaborate security arrangements are being made at the Nampally Courts Complex where the NIA special court is located, with anti-sabotage teams inspecting the complex on Sunday. Armed personnel from various wings of the State police will be deployed and roads leading to the court will be barricaded.

The NIA has framed charges against Nabakumar Sarkar alias Swamy Aseemanand of Gujarat, private employee Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar of Gujarat, farmer Rajender Chowdary of Madhya Pradesh (MP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak Devendra Gupta of Rajasthan, and property dealer-cum-RSS activist Lokesh Sharma of MP. 

Two other accused, former RSS pracharak Sandeep V. Dange and electrician-cum-RSS activist Ramchandra Kalsangra from MP are still absconding, according to the NIA. 

