Harish Rao launches vax drive to 12 to 14-year olds

HYDERABAD: Health minister T. Harish Rao launched the vaccination programme for minors between the ages of 12 and 14 years in Khairatabad here on Wednesday.

He also launched a 50-bed community health centre (CHC) on the occasion. He expressed happiness over launching the drive on Wednesday, which is National Vaccination Day. Speaking at the event, he said the third wave of Covid-19 might be over and might not have had a big impact, but a new variant may spread and hence advised citizens not to neglect vaccination. “Getting vaccinated in advance can ensure our good health,” he said.

About 17.23 lakh minors in the 12-14 years age group are estimated to be eligible for the Corbevax vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based pharma firm Biological E Ltd. Vaccinations are being provided at all primary health centres (PHCs) and CHCs.

Harish Rao said Telangana had become the world’s vaccine hub and the world was looking to it to develop new vaccines. He said the city had already provided two vaccines against Covid-19 – Corbevax and Covaxin – developed by Bharat Biotech. CMD of Biological E. Mahima Datla was a testament to the power of women, he said.

The minister said apart from 12 to 14-year-olds, those above the age of 60 years would be given a precautionary dose. He said the state government had taken the vaccination programme seriously and had become a model for the country by covering good portions of the state’s population in every category. “In terms of vaccination, the Telangana average is higher than the national average,” he said.

He said ANMs (auxiliary nursing midwives) and Asha workers had worked hard during the pandemic and in recognition of their efforts, their salaries had been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 9,750. He said the 50-bed CHC had been established at a cost of Rs 7.55 crore to make quality medical services more accessible to local people. The minister later honoured Asha workers present on the occasion.