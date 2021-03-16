No salaries for MPEOs in Kadapa district

MPEOs complain that they have not been paid salaries for the last few months despite performing various duties. (Representational image)

KADAPA: Multi-Purpose Extension Officers (MPEOs), who are working with agriculture and horticulture departments of Kadapa district to assist farmers in rural areas, have not been getting their salaries since October 2020.

There are 103 MPEOs in the district, whom the state government pays a consolidated salary of Rs. 12,000 per month for assisting and advising farmers about their crops. If their performance is satisfactory, they are paid another Rs. 3,000 as an incentive as per the recommendation of their senior officers.

The district treasury department maintains they are unable to pay the salaries as there are no clear orders from the government in this regard. Though agriculture and horticulture officials of the district are sending the salary files to their superiors, apparently they are being returned.

MPEOs complain that they have not been paid salaries for the last few months despite performing various duties. They maintain that their counterparts in other districts are getting their salaries regularly. Within Kadapa district, village agricultural and horticultural assistants too are being paid their monthly salaries. Only MPEOs are being denied their pay.

When Deccan Chronicle contacted district agricultural department joint director Juttiga Muralikrishna, he conceded that salaries to multi-purpose extension officers had not been paid. He maintained that they are all working on contract, which has to be renewed every time. He said they have informed state authorities about the issue. It is only a technical matter and MPEOs will be paid their salaries “very shortly”, he stated.