CM Jagan launches Temple Management System

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 16, 2021, 4:01 am IST
Updated Mar 16, 2021, 4:01 am IST
The first online payment of Rs. 10,116 was made to the e-hundi of Annavaram temple in East Godavari district
The CM said the system will be effective for all temples in Andhra Pradesh under the purview of the Endowments Department in the state. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched a Temple Management System, which provides a series of services, including e-hundi facility for the benefit of devotees.

The CM said the system will be effective for all temples in Andhra Pradesh under the purview of the Endowments Department in the state. The system would provide information about temples, a series of online services for devotees, maintenance of assets, calendar, the conduct of rituals, income and expenditure, details of staff and a dashboard.

 

The system has an e-hundi for devotees to make their offerings through a QR code. The online payment to e-hundi will be facilitated by the Union Bank of India.

Incidentally, the first online payment of Rs. 10,116 was made to the e-hundi of Annavaram temple in East Godavari district through scanning of its QR code. The Chief Minister said by the end of March, 11 major temples of the state will get an online e-hundi facility.

Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the main objective of launching the Temple Management System is to ensure that governance of temples is free from graft, with transparency in providing a series of services to devotees.

 

Tags: andhra pradesh temple management system, jagan launches temple management system, endowments department in the state, ap cm, e-hundi of annavaram temple in east godavari
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


