Nation Other News 16 Mar 2021 50 more students aff ...
Nation, In Other News

50 more students affected by food poisoning at Osmania Medical College

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Mar 17, 2021, 12:42 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2021, 12:42 am IST
Every 2nd Saturday, mess at the college is closed for dinner, and students either arrange for food from outside or eat at college canteen
The investigative committee is taking samples of the food and water at the college mess to analyse the cause of the problem. — Representational image/DC
 The investigative committee is taking samples of the food and water at the college mess to analyse the cause of the problem. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: An entire hostel of the Osmania Medical College, including 19 students who were admitted to the Gandhi Hospital on Monday, have been affected by food poisoning. Other than the 19 students who were rushed to the hospital with severe symptoms, at least 50 others were being treated for mild symptoms.

The incident came to light when Osmania Medical College Student Council head Sai Surender, a final year MBBS student, reported to the principal that several inmates of the boys hostel were showing food poisoning symptoms on Sunday evening.

 

Early on Monday morning, principal Dr Shashikala Reddy instructed an investigative committee to be formed and students were segregated on the basis of their symptoms.

“At first, it began with my roommate who started vomiting and feeling nauseous. By Sunday evening, I got to know that the entire hostel had been affected. The investigation is underway, but we think it could have been the Saturday afternoon lunch at the college mess that started it,” said Surender.

He added that every second Saturday, the mess at the college is closed for dinner, and students either arrange for food from outside or eat at the college canteen. “It is exam time and so most of us are avoiding eating outside food these days. I ate the same food at the mess on Saturday, but did get affected, maybe because I did not eat some particular items. Students started to experience the first episode at around 11 pm. Because the incubation period is eight hours for food poisoning symptoms to show, it seems like it was the lunch that started it,” Surender added.

 

Principal Dr Reddy said that the investigative committee is taking samples of the food and water at the college mess to analyse the cause of the problem. Blood and stool samples of affected students have also been taken, and results should be out in a few days.

Responding to concerns over the delay in admitting the 19 students to hospital, Dr Reddy said that they had, upon identification of severely affected students, rushed them to the Osmania General Hospital.

Due to the lack of space and beds, they were directed to the Fever Hospital. Due to lack of readiness to take these patients on a short notice, the medical officer at the college sent them to Gandhi Hospital, where they are now said to be stable and recovering.

 

...
Tags: osmania medical college, osmania students food poisoning, committee constituted osmania medical college food poisoning probe, lack of beds at osmania general hospital, osmania medical college students, gandhi hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The worst hit was reported from the government-run Minorities Welfare Residential School at Nagole in Hyderabad, where 36 children – one in five students in the school — were found to have contracted the virus. (Repesentational Image/DC)

Over 100 students test positive for Covid in Telangana on Tuesday

The CM asked the district collectors of East Godavari and West Godavari to be well-prepared to ensure supply of irrigation water to every acre. — DC file photo

AP Ministers, MLAs, collectors, SPs told to visit one constituency every day

The bypoll for Nagarjuna Sagar constituency was necessitated following the demise of sitting MLA from the ruling TRS, Nomula Narasimhaiah. — (Representational Photo: AFP)

Nagarjunasagar bypoll on April 17

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier criticised the Centre several times for blocking the state government’s enhanced reservations. — Twitter

Telangana will tell SC it favours breach of 50% reservations cap



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Yadadri queue complex by April 15, says Telangana CM

KCR witnessed a demo of lighting around the temple complex during nights. (DC Image)

Indian-origin doctor is global coordinator for US President's Malaria Initiative

In the face of an 'unprecedented' crisis, Panjabi said he was humbled by the challenges the US the world faced to build back better. (Image credit: Twitter/@rajpanjabi)

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)

Family suspects woman died due to COVID vaccine jab in AP

District medical officer Dr M Suhasini said the department conducted a primary inquiry and there was no evidence to show the death was due to a reaction from the corona vaccine. (Representational image: DC photo)

Rs 5,000 cr annual loss to Western Railway due to COVID-19 crisis: Official

During the COVID-19 lockdown last year, the WR ran 1,234 Shramik Special trains from May 1 to 31 to ferry about 19 lakh people to their destinations in different states. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham