 LIVE !  :  A member of Indonesian Red Cross sprays disinfectant in the wake of coronavirus outbreak at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: Bahrain records first death
 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus updates from India: Virus cases climb to 110
 
Nation Other News 16 Mar 2020 Online conman siphon ...
Nation, In Other News

Online conman siphons Rs 1.5L from PSU staffer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 16, 2020, 3:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 16, 2020, 3:56 pm IST
The fraudster pretended to be Paytm a representative
Representational Image (PTI)
 Representational Image (PTI)

Hyderabad: An online con man impersonating a customer care employee siphoned off Rs 1.5 lakh from the account of a public sector undertaking employee in Hyderabad by luring the latter into revealing his account details.

Complainant Singh informed police that he received a message on his mobile on March 11 stating: “Paytm – Dear Customer, Your Paytm Know Your Customer (KYC) has expired. Please contact customer care No. 8305475059 immediately or your Paytm account will be blocked within 24 hours.”

 

The message included a phone number in the name of Paytm office.

Singh called the given number and a person calling himself Rahul answered as Paytm representative.

“He informed me that my eKYC of Paytm has to be updated and he will guide me through the process. He asked me to open the play store and install an application “Quick Support” on my mobile,” he said.

“I did not know the features of the application and fell prey to his machinations. When I opened the app, a 10-digit code number appeared. As per his instructions, I shared that number with him. After that he asked me to transfer Rs 2 from my Paytm Account,” said the complainant.

Later, Singh was asked to give his credit card details.

After that he received an OTP message, which he revealed to the fraudster. Subsequently, he received three messages debiting amounts of Rs 49,999 each from his SBI credit card, amounting to Rs 1,49,997.

After realising that he was cheated, the complainant blocked his credit card and approached the Hyderabad cyber crime police.

A cheating case under relevant sections of IT has been lodged.

...
Tags: money fraud, paytm, credit card
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Novel algorithm may improve security against fraudulent online transactions
Google Play Store removes 600 apps over mobile ad fraud

Latest From Nation

The patient is now admitted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital. (PTI)

Corona suspect violate quarantine protocol, injured in road accident

Passengers landing at the Kolkata airport wear masks in the wake of the coronavirus scare. (PTI)

Passengers at Kolkata airport to be subjected to standard operating procedure

The tiger was sighted wandering around few places where many cattle were found dead.

Darted tiger dies on the way to rehabilitation centre in Mysuru

Wedding planners are giving full refunds for marriage cancellations. (Representational image)

Virus takes sheen off weddings in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Justice S Muralidhar doesn't want to be addressed as 'My Lord' by lawyers

Justice S Muralidhar (PTI image)

Don't come to Shirdi: Saibaba Trust appeals to devotees

Arun Dogre, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Sai Baba sansthan trust (ANI)

Mumbaikars stuck in Iran plead with India to save them

Representational image (PTI)

Revealing identity of coronavirus patients a punishable offence

Security personnel wear protective masks in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, at Naidu Hospital in Pune (Image- PTI)

Kolkata’s red light area Sonagachi empty over coronavirus, sex workers lose business

Visitors wearing protective masks walk past the closed gate of Indian Museum in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham