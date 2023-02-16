Shiva temples decked up for Shivaratri festival

Workers are busy preparing the huge Shivalingam which was made of one crore tiny lingams for the ensuing Maha Shivaratri celebrations organized by TSR Seva Peetham on the sands of Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (K. Muralikrishna/DC)

ANANTAPUR: Lord Shiva temples in the region have geared up in form for the auspicious Shivaratri festival. The historic temples Lepakshi and Hemavathi in Satya Sai district, the Mahanandi in Nandyal, the Kati Koteswara temple in YSR district and the Bugga Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Tadipatri have been tastefully decorated for the grand occasion.

The endowment department and the district administrations have been extending full support for the festival. APSRTC plies more than 600 buses to Srisailam, additionally connecting the bus services to various other Shiva temples in the Rayalaseema region.

Lepakshi, a mark of Vijayanagar, was decked up for the occasion. The temples of Lord Veerbhadra Swamy and Goddess Durga of Lepakshi have been decorated well. Illuminations are a special attraction.

Hemavathi, the 11th Century temple of Nolamba Pallava, is the Lord Shiva temple with a statue of the Lord in human form. Located closer to the Karnataka borders in Amarapuram mandal of Satya Sai district, over three lakh devotees throng it for the Shivaratri festival.

Further, a tradition of offering sambrani (incense sticks) to the Agni Gundam on Shivarathri continues. The devotees offer sambrani at the gundam in front of the Shiva temple.