  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 16 Feb 2023 Shiva temples decked ...
Nation, In Other News

Shiva temples decked up for Shivaratri festival

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 16, 2023, 1:40 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2023, 7:47 am IST
Workers are busy preparing the huge Shivalingam which was made of one crore tiny lingams for the ensuing Maha Shivaratri celebrations organized by TSR Seva Peetham on the sands of Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (K. Muralikrishna/DC)
 Workers are busy preparing the huge Shivalingam which was made of one crore tiny lingams for the ensuing Maha Shivaratri celebrations organized by TSR Seva Peetham on the sands of Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (K. Muralikrishna/DC)

ANANTAPUR: Lord Shiva temples in the region have geared up in form for the auspicious Shivaratri festival. The historic temples Lepakshi and Hemavathi in Satya Sai district, the Mahanandi in Nandyal, the Kati Koteswara temple in YSR district and the Bugga Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Tadipatri have been tastefully decorated for the grand occasion.

The endowment department and the district administrations have been extending full support for the festival. APSRTC plies more than 600 buses to Srisailam, additionally connecting the bus services to various other Shiva temples in the Rayalaseema region.

Lepakshi, a mark of Vijayanagar, was decked up for the occasion. The temples of Lord Veerbhadra Swamy and Goddess Durga of Lepakshi have been decorated well. Illuminations are a special attraction.

Hemavathi, the 11th Century temple of Nolamba Pallava, is the Lord Shiva temple with a statue of the Lord in human form. Located closer to the Karnataka borders in Amarapuram mandal of Satya Sai district, over three lakh devotees throng it for the Shivaratri festival.

Further, a tradition of offering sambrani (incense sticks) to the Agni Gundam on Shivarathri continues. The devotees offer sambrani at the gundam in front of the Shiva temple.

...
Tags: maha shivaratri, lepakshi temple, shiva temple
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Horoscope 16 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams invitation to CM Jagan
Srisailam temple making arrangements for devotees during Shivaratri Brahmotsavalu

Latest From Nation

BJP senior leader Khushbu Sundar (in picture) took an aim at the ruling DMK and questioned the deteriorating law and order condition in the State. — DC File Image

DMK councillor arrested for beating army soldier to death in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri

The polling for the Tripura Assembly elections began amid tight security on Thursday. (ANI)

Voting begins for Tripura Assembly elections: PM appeals to 'vote in record numbers'

The Telangana High Court directed Chairman and Vice Chairman to file counters in a week. –– PTI File Image

HC stays No Confidence Motion moved against chairman of Gajwel municipality

Under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy, the percentage of MSMEs has gone up by 60 percent, with the number of employees in the sector increasing by 38 percent in just three-and-a-half-year rule of YSRC government, Rami Reddy declared. — Sansad TV

MSMEs in AP up from 37,956 to 60,800 under Jagan: MP



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Will get married when right girl comes along: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Hiranagar in Kathua district, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

India dreams big, has courage to reach it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes title deeds to eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages at Malkhed of Kalaburagi district. (DC Photo)

Netaji’s daughter: It’s time to bring home his mortal remains

Subhash Chandra Bose's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff. (PTI Photo)

Bring tobacco products under highest tax bracket: Owaisi to Center

Underlining the health aspect, Owaisi in a Tweet said the existing policy was making tobacco more affordable. (Twitter)

Decision on release of cheetahs in wild next week

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->