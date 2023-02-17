  
No flinching from 3-Capitals decision, Vizag is executive capital of AP, says Botsa

Published Feb 17, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said, “We are committed to the 3-Capitals plan for the comprehensive development of all the 26 districts and development of all areas.” “We are putting pressure on the CM to start administration from Vizag on the auspicious occasion of Telugu New Year Ugadi.” (Photo: Facebook: @BotchaBSN)
 Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said, “We are committed to the 3-Capitals plan for the comprehensive development of all the 26 districts and development of all areas.” “We are putting pressure on the CM to start administration from Vizag on the auspicious occasion of Telugu New Year Ugadi.” (Photo: Facebook: @BotchaBSN)

Vijayawada: Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana reiterated on Thursday that the 3-Capitals policy of the YSR Congress government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be a reality soon.”

The minister said the chief minister is keen on developing three regions of AP and will not flinch from the decision.

Satyanarayana said, “We are committed to the 3-Capitals plan for the comprehensive development of all the 26 districts and development of all areas.” “We are putting pressure on the CM to start administration from Vizag on the auspicious occasion of Telugu New Year Ugadi.”

He rejected allegations of the opposition parties including from Chandrababu Naidu that the present government was neglecting Amaravati. “Jagan has already started development activities and would develop Amaravati as the legislature capital.

Regarding the Yuvagalam padayatra, the minister said this was not a public programme and there was no public participation to it.

