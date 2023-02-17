  
Gen. Chauhan suggests ‘the Indian way’ for inclusive growth with neighbours

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 17, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2023, 1:08 am IST
Gen. Anil Chauhan addressed a national seminar on ‘Emerging great power rivalry: Strategic imperatives for India’, organised by College of Defence Management (CDM) in Secunderabad on Thursday. (File Photo: PTI)
 Gen. Anil Chauhan addressed a national seminar on ‘Emerging great power rivalry: Strategic imperatives for India’, organised by College of Defence Management (CDM) in Secunderabad on Thursday. (File Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan emphasised on a united approach to build robust capabilities and engaging ‘the Indian way’ that is aimed at an inclusive growth with the neighbours and rest of the world.  He said that seismic changes in geopolitics were leading to relegation of globally critical issues like transnational terrorism and climate change as they were driven by a national interest.

Gen. Chauhan was addressing a national seminar on ‘Emerging great power rivalry: Strategic imperatives for India’, organised by College of Defence Management (CDM) in Secunderabad on Thursday.

The inaugural day consisted of two plenary sessions on ‘Historical and doctrinal perspectives’ and ‘Overview and dimensions of emerging great power rivalry’, chaired respectively by Prof. Madhav Das Nalapat and Prof. Harsh V. Pant.

Prof Pant gave an overview of the emerging rivalry in the current geopolitical situation while Dr. Swaran Singh dwelt in detail about ‘power-force dynamics’ and politico-military dimensions. Later, Nitin Pai spoke on the economic and technological dimensions and the web of clashing interests.

Among others the seminar was attended by officers from friendly nations and officers at various training institutes who participated virtually.

