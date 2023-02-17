  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 16 Feb 2023 AP hosts investment ...
Nation, In Other News

AP hosts investment drive in Chennai to promote GIS Vizag

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Feb 17, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2023, 12:45 am IST
The meet would take place in Visakhapatnam on March 3-4. Under the theme of "Advantage Andhra Pradesh - Where Abundance Meets Prosperity," the summit would showcase the state's strong industrial base, robust presence of MSMEs and start-ups, and investor-friendly atmosphere. ( Photo: Twitter)
 The meet would take place in Visakhapatnam on March 3-4. Under the theme of "Advantage Andhra Pradesh - Where Abundance Meets Prosperity," the summit would showcase the state's strong industrial base, robust presence of MSMEs and start-ups, and investor-friendly atmosphere. ( Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is hosting an investors’ drive in Chennai on Friday as part of its efforts to attract businesses and investors for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023.  The event in Chennai follows a successful event in Bengaluru on February 14, preceded by an equally prominent curtain-raiser event in New Delhi on January 31.

Officials said the investor drive has been carefully designed to give businesses and investors a taste of what's to come at the summit. The meet would take place in Visakhapatnam on March 3-4. Under the theme of "Advantage Andhra Pradesh - Where Abundance Meets Prosperity," the summit would showcase the state's strong industrial base, robust presence of MSMEs and start-ups, and investor-friendly atmosphere.

 The summit is intended to highlight the “formidable industrial base, well-established presence of MSMEs and start-ups, and overall investor-friendly environment of the southern state.”

 “With a sizable manufacturing base, impressive infrastructure, business friendly policies and skilled and talented young population, Andhra Pradesh is widely recognised as a key player in the Indian economy,” says the government.

 The GIS Vizag would offer a deep dive into critical sectors such as IT, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, tourism, and energy. The conference would provide businesses a chance to network and the state to engage with key investors, influential industry leaders and officials, with attendees having the opportunity to explore the diverse range of investment prospects available throughout the state, officials claimed.

 The officials said, “Andhra Pradesh is well-known for its large manufacturing base, excellent infrastructure, business-friendly environment, and pool of talented, skilled young people. All the advantages and facilities and schemes will be explained in the Chennai meet and we will clear all the doubts of the participants during the interactive session.”

 “AP has consistently ranked first in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), for the last three years, which is significant given that this survey is based on stakeholder feedback.”

 “According to the numbers released thus far, AP has the highest double-digit GSDP growth rate in the country in 2021-22, at 11.43 per cent. It also has maritime infrastructure, as it is the gateway to Southeast Asia, with 974 km of coastline, the second longest in the country, 6 airports, 6 existing ports, and 4 upcoming ports. It has a favourable business environment and industry-focused policies, as well as a proactive government guiding the state.”

 Officials also noted, “Three of the country's eleven industrial corridors are being built in Andhra Pradesh alone. To name a few, the state has received the LEADS award for logistics 2022, the Enertia Award for Energy 2022, the ET award for port led, and the infrastructure project 2022.”

...
Tags: visakhapatnam news, chennai news, bengaluru news, delhi news, and medium enterprises (msmes), start-ups
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, son of Aurobindo Pharma founder P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy, is key partner in South Group, the biggest cartel benefiting from the Delhi liquor scam, the ED said. (Photo by arrangement)

CBI court rejects bail for Sarath Chandra Reddy, Abhishek

Massive crowd seen on the last day of Numaish at Nampally. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Numaish attracted nearly 23 lakh visitors this year

All Shiva temples including the Pancharama Kshetras and Srisailam have been decorated and illuminated and queue lines set up. (DC File Photo)

Elaborate arrangements for Maha Shivaratri festival

Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. (DC File photo)

Y.S. Viveka’s wife and daughter against bail to murder accused



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SC dismisses PIL on contesting from two seats

Rejecting the PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the top court in its order said that there was, “No manifest arbitrariness for violation of article 14 and 21 of the constitution and it is not for this court to strike down the provision as unconstitutional. (Representational Image: PTI)

India finds Lithium deposits for first time in country

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) found lithium deposits in the country. (AFP File Photo)

Bring tobacco products under highest tax bracket: Owaisi to Center

Underlining the health aspect, Owaisi in a Tweet said the existing policy was making tobacco more affordable. (Twitter)

India dreams big, has courage to reach it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes title deeds to eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages at Malkhed of Kalaburagi district. (DC Photo)

Aviation industry suffers Rs 28,907 crore loss

Union minister of state for civil aviation Gen. V.K. Singh. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->