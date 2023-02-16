  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 16 Feb 2023 AIF makes a better c ...
Nation, In Other News

AIF makes a better choice in choosing Hyderabad: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 16, 2023, 1:40 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2023, 7:21 am IST
KT Rama Rao took part in the inauguration of Hyderabad Chapter of the American India Foundation (AIF). (Photo: Twitter)
 KT Rama Rao took part in the inauguration of Hyderabad Chapter of the American India Foundation (AIF). (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: IT minister K.T.Rama Rao said that the Telangana state government has achieved considerable results in public education, health and livelihood in the last eight years. Rama Rao took part in the inauguration of Hyderabad Chapter of the American India Foundation (AIF) here on Wednesday.

Stating that the AIF had made a  better choice by choosing Hyderabad, Rama Rao said, “There are deep cultural ties between US and India and also US and Hyderabad. The US consulate in Hyderabad issues the highest number of student visas more than any other consulate in the country. There are already deep people-to-people and enterprise-to-enterprise ties between US and Hyderabad and with philanthropic engagement now due to AIF Hyderabad Chapter, I am sure it will take our ties to the
next level.”

"There are over 500 US entrepreneurs in Hyderabad and hardly a day passes for me without meeting a US entrepreneur," Rao remarked.

Highlighting the achievements of Hyderabad, he said, “We were able to get over 20 marquee Fortune 500 companies, all of them being global leaders in their own space  Hyderabad has Amazon's world's largest campus. Apple, Google, Meta etc., have second largest campuses outside the US. We also have Microsoft, Uber, Micron, Salesforce, Qualcomm etc."

Explaining the priorities of the Telangana state government in public health, education and livelihood, Rama Rao said, "Telangana has the largest number of doctors and beds in the government sector. We are establishing a medical college, hospital and a nursing college in every district. We were successful in bringing down the infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate, which is much better than the national average. Institutional deliveries have also increased significantly across the state. "

...
Tags: american india foundation, industries minister kt rama rao, hyderabad news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 16 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

N.V.S.S. Prabhakar dares KTR for drinking water supply in GHMC
Govt will not accept unreasonable hike in Metro Rail fares: KTR

Latest From Nation

HC directed state government to appoint new public prosecutor on appeals pertaining to Lumbini Park and Gokul Chat bomb blasts. (Representional Image: DC)

Appoint public prosecutor immediately, HC to govt

The CM's 69th birthday celebration being organised on a grand scale will be led by minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at Thrill City in Necklace Road. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

69-kg cake readied for 69th birthday of KCR

Officials rule out load-shedding in summer. (AFP file photo)

Unscheduled power cuts haunt people

Formula E World Championship race was held on February 11. (DC Photo)

Are roads built only for international events like Eprix, question people



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India dreams big, has courage to reach it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes title deeds to eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages at Malkhed of Kalaburagi district. (DC Photo)

Bengal Governor to visit Mother Teresa's tomb

The Bengal Governor, who is known for his fondness of the state and its people, has recently performed 'Hate Khari' (a ritual to learn Bengali alphabet ), on the occasion of Saraswati Puja this Thursday. — ANI

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 99, kin join to do last rites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 100, in Gandhinagar, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (PTI)

Will get married when right girl comes along: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Hiranagar in Kathua district, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Netaji’s daughter: It’s time to bring home his mortal remains

Subhash Chandra Bose's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->