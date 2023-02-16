AIF makes a better choice in choosing Hyderabad: KTR

HYDERABAD: IT minister K.T.Rama Rao said that the Telangana state government has achieved considerable results in public education, health and livelihood in the last eight years. Rama Rao took part in the inauguration of Hyderabad Chapter of the American India Foundation (AIF) here on Wednesday.

Stating that the AIF had made a better choice by choosing Hyderabad, Rama Rao said, “There are deep cultural ties between US and India and also US and Hyderabad. The US consulate in Hyderabad issues the highest number of student visas more than any other consulate in the country. There are already deep people-to-people and enterprise-to-enterprise ties between US and Hyderabad and with philanthropic engagement now due to AIF Hyderabad Chapter, I am sure it will take our ties to the

next level.”

"There are over 500 US entrepreneurs in Hyderabad and hardly a day passes for me without meeting a US entrepreneur," Rao remarked.

Highlighting the achievements of Hyderabad, he said, “We were able to get over 20 marquee Fortune 500 companies, all of them being global leaders in their own space Hyderabad has Amazon's world's largest campus. Apple, Google, Meta etc., have second largest campuses outside the US. We also have Microsoft, Uber, Micron, Salesforce, Qualcomm etc."

Explaining the priorities of the Telangana state government in public health, education and livelihood, Rama Rao said, "Telangana has the largest number of doctors and beds in the government sector. We are establishing a medical college, hospital and a nursing college in every district. We were successful in bringing down the infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate, which is much better than the national average. Institutional deliveries have also increased significantly across the state. "