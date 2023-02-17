Ahead of polls, Telangana govt plans to distribute plots to poor

Hyderabad: After the delay in the implementation of the 2BHK housing scheme, a major election promise of the BRS in 2014 and 2018, the state government is now planning to distribute house sites to the poor. As the elections approach, the Telangana state government has accelerated the distribution of house sites to the poor, and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari held a video conference with the district collectors on Thursday to identify suitable land parcels for distribution of the house sites in all districts.

In its first term, the BRS government sanctioned 2.92 lakh 2BHKs for the underprivileged in 2014, but could only finalise the tenders for the construction of 2.28 lakh 2BHKS so far. Now, the final 60,000 two-bedroom houses are being constructed. More than 1.60 lakh 2BHKs are currently available for distribution. However, the government received nearly 10 lakh applications from the poor. The government in the recent annual state Budget announced Rs 3 lakh financial assistance to the poor who own plots to construct houses. This year, it promised to cover four lakh beneficiaries to overcome the problem.

However, the BRS MLAs informed the CM that those who do not own plots are upset, and that they be given plots. The CM then gave the Chief Secretary the task of identifying government land parcels in each district for distribution. Accordingly, the CS directed the collectors to submit Assembly constituency-wise details on the availability of government land parcels in urban areas, those who own plots, and those who don't. She instructed them to submit the report to the government immediately. The government is now planning to distribute plots of extent between 50 sq.yards to 70 sq.yards to the poor.