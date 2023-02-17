  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 16 Feb 2023 Ahead of polls, Tela ...
Nation, In Other News

Ahead of polls, Telangana govt plans to distribute plots to poor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 17, 2023, 12:21 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2023, 12:21 am IST
The government is now planning to distribute plots of extent between 50 sq.yards to 70 sq.yards to the poor. (Representational image)
 The government is now planning to distribute plots of extent between 50 sq.yards to 70 sq.yards to the poor. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: After the delay in the implementation of the 2BHK housing scheme, a major election promise of the BRS in 2014 and 2018, the state government is now planning to distribute house sites to the poor. As the elections approach, the Telangana state government has accelerated the distribution of house sites to the poor, and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari held a video conference with the district collectors on Thursday to identify suitable land parcels for distribution of the house sites in all districts.

In its first term, the BRS government sanctioned 2.92 lakh 2BHKs for the underprivileged in 2014, but could only finalise the tenders for the construction of 2.28 lakh 2BHKS so far. Now, the final 60,000 two-bedroom houses are being constructed. More than 1.60 lakh 2BHKs are currently available for distribution. However, the government received nearly 10 lakh applications from the poor. The government in the recent annual state Budget announced Rs 3 lakh financial assistance to the poor who own plots to construct houses. This year, it promised to cover four lakh beneficiaries to overcome the problem.

However, the BRS MLAs informed the CM that those who do not own plots are upset, and that they be given plots. The CM then gave the Chief Secretary the task of identifying government land parcels in each district for distribution. Accordingly, the CS directed the collectors to submit Assembly constituency-wise details on the availability of government land parcels in urban areas, those who own plots, and those who don't. She instructed them to submit the report to the government immediately. The government is now planning to distribute plots of extent between 50 sq.yards to 70 sq.yards to the poor.

...
Tags: 2bhk housing project, telangana state government, distribution of house sites, election promises, brs government, state budget telangana assembly, hyderabad news, beneficiaries, telangana chief minister k chandrashekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, son of Aurobindo Pharma founder P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy, is key partner in South Group, the biggest cartel benefiting from the Delhi liquor scam, the ED said. (Photo by arrangement)

CBI court rejects bail for Sarath Chandra Reddy, Abhishek

Massive crowd seen on the last day of Numaish at Nampally. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Numaish attracted nearly 23 lakh visitors this year

All Shiva temples including the Pancharama Kshetras and Srisailam have been decorated and illuminated and queue lines set up. (DC File Photo)

Elaborate arrangements for Maha Shivaratri festival

Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. (DC File photo)

Y.S. Viveka’s wife and daughter against bail to murder accused



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SC dismisses PIL on contesting from two seats

Rejecting the PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the top court in its order said that there was, “No manifest arbitrariness for violation of article 14 and 21 of the constitution and it is not for this court to strike down the provision as unconstitutional. (Representational Image: PTI)

India finds Lithium deposits for first time in country

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) found lithium deposits in the country. (AFP File Photo)

Bring tobacco products under highest tax bracket: Owaisi to Center

Underlining the health aspect, Owaisi in a Tweet said the existing policy was making tobacco more affordable. (Twitter)

India dreams big, has courage to reach it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes title deeds to eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages at Malkhed of Kalaburagi district. (DC Photo)

Aviation industry suffers Rs 28,907 crore loss

Union minister of state for civil aviation Gen. V.K. Singh. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->