69-kg cake readied for 69th birthday of KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 16, 2023, 1:54 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2023, 1:54 am IST
The CM's 69th birthday celebration being organised on a grand scale will be led by minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at Thrill City in Necklace Road. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)
 The CM's 69th birthday celebration being organised on a grand scale will be led by minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at Thrill City in Necklace Road. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: A 69-kg cake, a documentary with 3D graphics highlighting the key milestones in K. Chandrashekar Rao’s life, welfare schemes, and development programmes being implemented during the last eight years of the BRS government are among the highlights of the 69th birthday celebrations of Telangana Chief Minister being held in the city on Friday.

The CM's 69th birthday celebration being organised on a grand scale will be led by minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at Thrill City in Necklace Road. At important temples in the city, Chandi Yagam, Ayush Homam, and Rajashyamala Yagam will be conducted, while prayers will be held across the city's major temples, mosques, and churches. Party MLAs and MLCs will organise the celebrations in every division under the GHMC limits, while sporting events and tournaments under the ‘KCR Cups’ were being planned in several districts across the state. Speaking to reporters at the BRS office on Wednesday, Talasani said that the CM's birthday celebrations will be held in a grand manner at Thrill City, Necklace Road. A documentary highlighting the Telangana government welfare programmes will be screened, followed by cultural events highlighting KCR's accomplishments over the past eight years.

Ministers, party MLAs, MLCs, GHMC mayor, deputy mayor, corporators will take part in cake cutting ceremonies across all the constituencies and wards. Party leaders and cadre will take part in blood donation camps, food and fruits distribution programmes and other social service activities, Talasani informed.

GHMC mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi will perform special pujas at the Peddamma Temple in Jubilee Hills, while deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy will perform Chandi Yagam at the Ganesh Temple in Secunderabad. Ayush Homam will be performed at the Goddess Ujjaini Mahakali temple seeking blessings for the CM's long life and good health. Mruthyunjaya Homam and Rajashyamala Yagam will be performed at the Yellamma temple in Balkampet, while "archana" with the CM's Gotra will be performed at the Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar, Laksha Pushparchana at the Lal Darwaza Simhavahini Temple in the Old City, and special prayers at the Wesley Churches in Secunderabad's Clock Tower area as well in Abids. Chadars will be presented at Nampally Dargah and Nallagutta Masjid, while special prayers will be held at Gurudwara in Ameerpet and Gowliguda. However, the CM will not take part in any of these programmes. Party sources said the CM will confine to his official residence Pragathi Bhavan on Friday and celebrate his birthday with family members.

Tags: chief minister k chandrashekar rao, kcr birthday, talasani srinivas yadav
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


