New DGP meets CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Newly appointed director general of police Kasireddy Venkata Rajendranath Reddy called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at CM’s Camp Office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Rajendranath Reddy continues to remain the intelligence chief of the state even though he has been appointed the DGP.

Meanwhile, Gautam Sawang, the outgoing DGP, has not yet been given any posting. He has merely been asked to report to General Administration Department until further orders.

Opposition parties are continuing to criticise what they call shoddy treatment meted out to Gautam Sawang. CPI state general secretary K. Ramakrishna said Jagan Mohan Reddy had used the services of Gautam Sawang in all possible manners, only to now insult him by transferring and not giving him any posting.