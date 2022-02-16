MAA president Manchu Vishnu calls on Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu cine hero and Movie Artistes Association (MAA) president Manchu Vishnu met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday at the CM’s Camp office in Tadepalli.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Vishnu said he discussed with the Chief Minister various issues related to the film industry and the development of the cine field in Andhra Pradesh. The MAA president, however, said he would share details of the meeting from a different platform.

Vishnu maintained that Tuesday’s meeting was “purely personal” during which he also had lunch with Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He, however, stated: “We are happy to note that AP government is planning to give land to build film studios in AP. Visakhapatnam is an ideal destination for the film industry. We will build a film studio in Tirupati and will establish the best film institute of Asia there."

Speaking about the Tollywood celebrities meeting the Chief Minister recently without the presence of his father Mohan Babu, the MAA president said an invitation had been sent to Mohan Babu. There had been some miscommunication due to which Mohan Babu missed out the invitation. He said there is no need to make any issue out of it.

He observed that a decision regarding movie ticket rates will be made after discussions with members of the film chamber.

The MAA president said despite differences on some issues, the film industry members are like a single-family. “We will resolve conflicts internally,” he stated. He further said AP and Telangana states are the two eyes of the film industry. They are equal in all aspects and so are Telugu people, he added.

Vishnu clarified that a meeting between his family and AP cinematography minister Perni Nani has been completely blown out of proportion by a section of the media.