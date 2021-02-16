Nation Other News 16 Feb 2021 RFID chips to track ...
Nation, In Other News

RFID chips to track missing pets

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 16, 2021, 7:19 am IST
Updated Feb 16, 2021, 9:51 am IST
GHMC would spend Rs 1,500 on each dog in the city limits for vaccination and birth control operations
With the help of the RFID reader, the dog squads can easily identify the dog, its location and go through the medical history. (Pixabay
 With the help of the RFID reader, the dog squads can easily identify the dog, its location and go through the medical history. (Pixabay

Hyderabad: Good news for pet owners! The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) plans to inject radio-frequency identification (RFID)-based chips in dogs and other animals to enable owners locate them in case they are found missing.

The chips would have a reader in which the vaccination and other details of dogs/animals would also be included. The corporation would provide the chips at a nominal cost of Rs 100.

 

The corporation has also decided to launch the GHMC ABC application which is currently under final stages of testing.

According to GHMC officials, the corporation is receiving numerous dog-missing complaints. Therefore, before issuing the pet licence, the corporation plans to get the service provider inject the chips into dog's body. The agency will also provide the dog owner with equipment to read the data.

The chip will be provided with a unique ID number. Information including the names of the pet and the owner, his/her residential address, history of the dog’s vaccination,  the next vaccination date, and the latitude and longitude information will be stored in the chip.

 

The corporation will intimate the next vaccination date through a text message to the owner. Officials would check the database at regular intervals. If the vaccination data is not updated for a period of a year, the pet owner will be prosecuted.

In case of any dog missing complaint, the GHMC would press its teams into action. With the help of the RFID reader, the dog squads can easily identify the dog, its location and go through the medical history.

"Once we place the RFID reader near the chip, the history of the pet will be displayed with a beep sound on the monitor. If we detect a fake ownership, the guilty will be prosecuted. The pet owner should immediately report to the GHMC in case a pet dog is found missing," a GHMC official said.

 

QUALITY CHIPS: He said a Noida-based company has given the representation on the chip’s functioning. The firm has promised to provide quality chips with a nominal price of Rs 100. The price might even come down. "The RFID tags would likely be used in a month's time. It is yet to receive the final nod from the higher authorities." The IT wing has done multiple testing, he said.  

ABC APPLICATION: The Corporation has developed an ABC application to minimize the stray dog menace. Dog catchers should take live photos using the app, in which the locational longitude and latitude will be marked. After performing animal birth control (ABC) and anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) programmes, the dogs have to be left in the same location, through live photos, for approval from the appl. The official said that this data will not only help the corporation squads track the location of stray dogs but also control the menace in the GHMC limits.

 

GHMC would spend Rs 1,500 on each dog in the city limits for vaccination and birth control operations.

After implementing a pilot project pertaining to the ABC and ARV programmes, the civic body would, in conformity with the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules 2001, invite tenders and shortlist five animal welfare organisations (AWOs) to sterilize about 10,000 stray dogs for a period of one year, officials said.

...
Tags: rfid chip for pet dogs, rfid chips dog vaccination ghmc, rfid chip into dog's body, rfid chip to track missing dogs ghmc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A health worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in New Delhi, India. (AP)

SC to hear PIL for including judges, judicial staff in priority category for vaccine

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference at AICC headquarters. (PTI)

Trouble brews in Congress as one more MLA resigns ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Pondy visit

The plea filed by advocates Shashank Shekhar Jha and Apurva Arhatia also sought a proper board/institution /association for the monitoring and management of content on different OTT/Streaming and digital media platforms. (Photo : Social Samosa)

Contemplating 'some action' on regulating OTT platforms, Centre tells SC

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma took the cognisance of the final report almost a year after the Delhi Police has received requisite sanctions to prosecute the accused in the case. (PTI file photo)

JNU sedition case: Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Declining trend in new Covid cases continues in India

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,05,61,608 as on date and the Recovery Rate is 97.27%. — AP

First bodies recovered from Indian flood disaster tunnel

The corpses of three victims were retrieved from the tunnel, where at least 30 people are thought to have been trapped by mud and rocks (Twitter@VyvahareHarshal)

11 killed in TN fireworks unit explosion; PM, CM express grief, announce ex-gratia

Picture used for representational puroses only (Image source: AP)

IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway

The e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER. Representational Image/PTI

High alert in UP as glacier breaks off in neighbouring Uttarakhand

Glacier outburst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand destroying houses on the river bank (Image source: Twitter@VyvahareHarshal)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham