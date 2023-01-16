Mukarram Jah to be laid to rest in Hyderabad on January 18

Hyderabad: The death of 90-year-old Mir Mukarram Jah — the titular Nizam and a grandson of the last Nizam Osman Ali Khan — ends the legacy of the yesteryear royalty of a one-time princely state.

He died in Istanbul of Turkey on Saturday and his mortal remains will be brought to Hyderabad on Tuesday evening, with the burial scheduled for Wednesday, after evening prayers.

The body will be kept at the Chowmahalla Palace, for family members to pay respects on Tuesday and for the general public to view on Wednesday. The remains will be buried at the Asaf Jahi family tombs, after a foot procession till the Macca Masjid.

Trustees and family members in Hyderabad said that preparations have been made.

M.A. Faiz Khan, a trustee of the Mukarram Jah Trust, said, “He (Jah) was a simple man and the funeral is going to be in a simple manner, as per his wish. We are expecting many important guests from across the globe as well from across India.”

He said, “The Telangana government has decided to accord funeral with full police honours and arrangements are being done. We appeal to all those paying a visit to maintain decorum and respect the tradition.”

Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, Jah’s cousin, said, “My cousin’s death saddened the whole family. I have many pleasant memories of him when my late father Prince Hashim Jah Bahadur invited him on my Bismillah ceremony ‘Tasmi-o-khani’ in 1968. As per the Asif Jahi tradition, I presented nazar to him.”

Mohammad Rizwan Qureshi, the khatib of Macca Masjid, will be leading

Namaz-e-Janaza, the funeral prayer of Mukarram Jah. The Awqaf committee of the trust has asked the Hafez-o-Qari Rizwan to lead the prayers, including the ‘dua’ and ‘fateha’ after the burial at the Shahi Maqbara at Mecca Masjid. The committee will announce the time for the burial after the mortal remains arrive.