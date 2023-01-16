  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 16 Jan 2023 Mukarram Jah to be l ...
Nation, In Other News

Mukarram Jah to be laid to rest in Hyderabad on January 18

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jan 16, 2023, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Jan 17, 2023, 1:35 am IST
Mir Mukarram Jah. (Twitter Image)
 Mir Mukarram Jah. (Twitter Image)

Hyderabad: The death of 90-year-old Mir Mukarram Jah — the titular Nizam and a grandson of the last Nizam Osman Ali Khan — ends the legacy of the yesteryear royalty of a one-time princely state.

He died in Istanbul of Turkey on Saturday and his mortal remains will be brought to Hyderabad on Tuesday evening, with the burial scheduled for Wednesday, after evening prayers.

The body will be kept at the Chowmahalla Palace, for family members to pay respects on Tuesday and for the general public to view on Wednesday. The remains will be buried at the Asaf Jahi family tombs, after a foot procession till the Macca Masjid.

Trustees and family members in Hyderabad said that preparations have been made.

M.A. Faiz Khan, a trustee of the Mukarram Jah Trust, said, “He (Jah) was a simple man and the funeral is going to be in a simple manner, as per his wish. We are expecting many important guests from across the globe as well from across India.”

He said, “The Telangana government has decided to accord funeral with full police honours and arrangements are being done. We appeal to all those paying a visit to maintain decorum and respect the tradition.”

Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, Jah’s cousin, said, “My cousin’s death saddened the whole family. I have many pleasant memories of him when my late father Prince Hashim Jah Bahadur invited him on my Bismillah ceremony ‘Tasmi-o-khani’ in 1968. As per the Asif Jahi tradition, I presented nazar to him.”

Mohammad Rizwan Qureshi, the khatib of Macca Masjid, will be leading
Namaz-e-Janaza, the funeral prayer of Mukarram Jah. The Awqaf committee of the trust has asked the Hafez-o-Qari Rizwan to lead the prayers, including the ‘dua’ and ‘fateha’ after the burial at the Shahi Maqbara at Mecca Masjid. The committee will announce the time for the burial after the mortal remains arrive.

...
Tags: prince mukarram jah, mir mukarram jah
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by party leaders as he arrives for the BJP National Executive meeting, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. BJP National President JP Nadda is also seen. (PTI)

Nine poll-bound states on BJP's cross hairs this year

The accused secretly took photographs and videos of the women gym members while they worked out. (PTI File Image)

Two gym instructors arrested for sexual assault, extortion

The victim K. Chandrakala was consuming toddy along with her husband K. Raju at a toddy shop in Tarnaka. (DC Representational Image)

Mystery shrouds death of woman missing since Jan. 5

The Congress will hold an extended executive meeting during the next visit of AICC in-charge, Manikrao Thakre. (Photo: AP)

Congress to hold an extended executive meeting



MOST POPULAR

 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SC dismisses BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain's plea against HC order over alleged rape

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.(Photo: ANI)

Karnataka makes masks compulsory during New Year celebrations

Health minister Dr. K Sudhakar appealed to senior citizens, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children to avoid crowded places. (Representational Image/AFP)

Railway ministry drops proposal for monetisation of stations on PPP mode

According to the NMP document, a total of 400 stations, 90 passenger trains, railway stadiums and colonies, and the famed Konkan and hill railways were among the assets identified by the government for monetisation. (Photo:PTI)

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Telugu states gets its first transgender pastor

Anjali explained that the same city that forced her to beg on the streets of Hyderabad and Secunderabad also gave the opportunity to become a pastor. People accept our community, and there is a great deal of awareness about our community that should be spread throughout society. (Photo: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->