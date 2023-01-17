BJP demands new PRC, threatens agitation

HYDERABAD: The Telangana BJP demanded that the BRS government

constitute a new Pay Revision Commission to revise the pay of government

employees and teachers in light of growing prices.

State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded in a letter to Chief

Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday that the government guarantee the

payment of revised salaries beginning on July 1 of this year. He also

threatened to launch a state-wide agitation if the government delayed

revising the salaries. “If the government fails to set up a PRC, and revise

salaries and start timely payment from July 1, the BJP will launch an

agitation in the state in support of employees,” Sanjay said in his letter.

The Chief Minister has been deceiving government employees since he assumed office and exploited those very employees to agitate and support the

formation of the Telangana state. “The government does not pay salaries on

the first of every month. Families of the government employees were torn

apart due to G.O. 317. To make matters worse, the four dear allowance

increases due to the government employees have been held back,” he said.

Regarding the PRC, Sanjay claimed that although the first PRC following

Telangana's formation was to be implemented from July 1, 2018, it was

delayed by 21 months, depriving employees of benefits for that time. "This

year's PRC ends on June 30, and starting on July 1, a new PRC's

recommendations must take effect. This can only be done if a new PRC is

appointed which the state government has not done so far,” he said.