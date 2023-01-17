BJP demands new PRC, threatens agitation

HYDERABAD: The Telangana BJP demanded that the BRS government
constitute a new Pay Revision Commission to revise the pay of government
employees and teachers in light of growing prices.
State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded in a letter to Chief
Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday that the government guarantee the
payment of revised salaries beginning on July 1 of this year. He also
threatened to launch a state-wide agitation if the government delayed
revising the salaries. “If the government fails to set up a PRC, and revise
salaries and start timely payment from July 1, the BJP will launch an
agitation in the state in support of employees,” Sanjay said in his letter.
The Chief Minister has been deceiving government employees since he assumed office and exploited those very employees to agitate and support the
formation of the Telangana state. “The government does not pay salaries on
the first of every month. Families of the government employees were torn
apart due to G.O. 317. To make matters worse, the four dear allowance
increases due to the government employees have been held back,” he said.
Regarding the PRC, Sanjay claimed that although the first PRC following
Telangana's formation was to be implemented from July 1, 2018, it was
delayed by 21 months, depriving employees of benefits for that time. "This
year's PRC ends on June 30, and starting on July 1, a new PRC's
recommendations must take effect. This can only be done if a new PRC is
appointed which the state government has not done so far,” he said.