Nation Other News 16 Jan 2021 Crores spent on bett ...
Nation, In Other News

Crores spent on betting as cockfights, gambling games held

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 16, 2021, 12:30 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2021, 12:34 am IST
On the first day of Sankranti, Bhogi Day, some big organisers of cockfights initiated the action in East Godavari district
On Kanuma Day, the cockfights were organised on a scale larger than on the Sankranti day. — DC Image
 On Kanuma Day, the cockfights were organised on a scale larger than on the Sankranti day. — DC Image

KAKINADA: It was a free-for-all for organisers of traditional cockfights and gambling games — playing cards, the Gundata-cutting cards game — in two Godavari districts during the three-day Sankranti festival. The police warning that these traditional activities would not be allowed in view of court directives went unheeded.

In the run-up to Sankranti, the police created a stir and filed bound-over cases against many; ploughing the fields where cockfights are organised, and in general creating an atmosphere of fear. This did not help.

 

Cockfights were organised in remote villages in the two Godavari districts and crores of rupees changed hands. To make things more exciting, record dances were also held in some places.

Initially, many organisers were skeptical of the events this time due to the Covid-19 scare and the vigorous police campaign against these. But, the first day of the Sankranti season, on Bhogi Day, some big organisers of cockfights initiated the action in places like Kesanakurrupalem in East Godavari as also Undi and Mahadevapatnam in West Godavari district. This emboldened others too.

 

In general, the police used to start raids on the cockfight grounds on the third day of Sankranti, on Kanuma. On this Friday, the Kanuma Day, the cockfights were organised on a scale larger than on the Sankranti day. Even small teams also held the cockfight wherever they got a vacant space. In some areas, women also participated in the sport.

The state government had decided not to allow cockfights this year. But, in the aftermath of destruction of Hindu idols in some temples, the ruling YSRC felt such a curb will have a negative impact. The Opposition Telugu Desam was waiting in the wings to take advantage of any resentment against the Jagan-led government and the ruling party. Hence, the government thought it wise to not enforce a curb.

 

Compared to last year, the amount spent on betting this time appeared to be less because of the Covid-19 virus, the economic downturn and the existing transportation problem. Software professionals, cine celebrities and others have not arrived in large numbers. There were arrivals also from Telangana state and Bengaluru.

...
Tags: covid affects crowds at cockfights, gundata, cockfights godavari districts, recording dances also held sankranti, temple attacks jagan did not stop cockfights, cockfights jagan, no curbs on betting cockfights


Latest From Nation

Morarka, who was born into a well-known business family, donned many hats — a successful businessman, cricket administrator who was the vice-president of the BCCI during Jagmohan Dalmia’s time, a minister in the Union cabinet, a wild life photographer and an organic farmer. — By arrangement

Former Union minister Kamal Morarka dies at 74

As per the Centre’s India guidelines, the vaccines will not be given to anyone younger than 18 years, women who are pregnant or lactating. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Vaccines safe, no need to worry: minister, officials

The next round of talks has been scheduled on Tuesday, January 19, the day when the Supreme Court-appointed committee was due to start its consultations with stakeholders to end the impasse. (Photo:PTI)

Farm talks stuck after 9 rounds, next round on January 19

There are some apprehensions about the safety of the vaccines. I will take it to demonstrate that they are safe and I have faith in them, says Rajendar (Representational DC Photo)

Vaccination starts at 10.30 am in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

COVID: Woman infected with UK strain may go for genome sequencing

The woman has been asymptomatic ever since she was admitted to the isolation ward at the government hospital in Rajahmahendravaram on December 24 (Representational Image)

Tribal university: Onus on Centre

Chief Secretary of the tribal welfare department conducted a follow-up meeting for budgetary allocations of Rs 15 crore for resumption of assigned land and Rs 290.50 lakh for a temporary campus at Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Jakaram, Warangal district. — DC Image

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay

Dumping of human excreta in residential area; Telangana HC seeks status report

A law student from Osmania University Pavan Kasturi wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court on the matter. The court took cognisance of this and converted it into a public interest litigation (PIL). Earlier, the court had issued notices to the GHMC and the Pollution Congrol Board (PCB) to explain the matter.(Photo: PTI)

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham