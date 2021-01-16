Crores spent on betting as cockfights, gambling games held

KAKINADA: It was a free-for-all for organisers of traditional cockfights and gambling games — playing cards, the Gundata-cutting cards game — in two Godavari districts during the three-day Sankranti festival. The police warning that these traditional activities would not be allowed in view of court directives went unheeded.

In the run-up to Sankranti, the police created a stir and filed bound-over cases against many; ploughing the fields where cockfights are organised, and in general creating an atmosphere of fear. This did not help.

Cockfights were organised in remote villages in the two Godavari districts and crores of rupees changed hands. To make things more exciting, record dances were also held in some places.

Initially, many organisers were skeptical of the events this time due to the Covid-19 scare and the vigorous police campaign against these. But, the first day of the Sankranti season, on Bhogi Day, some big organisers of cockfights initiated the action in places like Kesanakurrupalem in East Godavari as also Undi and Mahadevapatnam in West Godavari district. This emboldened others too.

In general, the police used to start raids on the cockfight grounds on the third day of Sankranti, on Kanuma. On this Friday, the Kanuma Day, the cockfights were organised on a scale larger than on the Sankranti day. Even small teams also held the cockfight wherever they got a vacant space. In some areas, women also participated in the sport.

The state government had decided not to allow cockfights this year. But, in the aftermath of destruction of Hindu idols in some temples, the ruling YSRC felt such a curb will have a negative impact. The Opposition Telugu Desam was waiting in the wings to take advantage of any resentment against the Jagan-led government and the ruling party. Hence, the government thought it wise to not enforce a curb.

Compared to last year, the amount spent on betting this time appeared to be less because of the Covid-19 virus, the economic downturn and the existing transportation problem. Software professionals, cine celebrities and others have not arrived in large numbers. There were arrivals also from Telangana state and Bengaluru.