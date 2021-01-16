Chittoor’s version of Jallikattu goes unchecked

The cattle festival is in vogue in the Chittoor district for the past 150 years. (PTI)

TIRUPATI: Despite a ban, Chittoor district witnessed the traditional bull-taming sport, a mild version of Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu, with thousands of people including politicos urging the bull-tamers on in many villages this time too, on Friday.

The ban enforced by local administrations and the police earlier this month in Chittoor and Tirupati urban district limits was on done the ground that both the bulls and tamers faced risk to their lives. The organisers with their social and political support made sure the cattle festival styled as ‘Pasuvula Panduga’ or ‘Goppa Mylaru Panduga’ was conducted unhindered.

The cattle festival is in vogue in the Chittoor district for the past 150 years. The sport involves chasing of bulls and cows, making them run amok through a narrow passage. Enthusiasts lining up on both sides compete with each other and run after the cattle to snatch trophies tied to their horns.

The organisers argue that this fete is not aimed at hurting the cattle but only to revere them and give them a chance to play around. Irrespective of age, people from all walks of life run after the animals and several of them sustain injuries.

This year, the sport was held on a par with the Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, with main shows in several villages in Chittoor district, like Chandragiri, Ramachandrapuram, Kuppam, Ramakuppam, Rangampeta and Palamaner. Under political pressure, the police stood back as mere spectators.

The event was organised also at Kotha Sanambatla in Chandragiri mandal, Anuppalle in Ramachandrapuram mandal and Rangampeta. This time too, several people were injured. YSRC MLA RK Roja took part in the bull-taming sport at Pullaiahgaripalli village.

The police said they booked cases against some of the organisers. “We received information from locals about the conduction of Jallikattu and from the hospitals about the injured participants. We are booking cases against the organisers. Stringent action would be initiated against them,” Ramakrishna, SI, Chandragiri, told Deccan Chronicle.