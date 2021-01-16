Nation Current Affairs 16 Jan 2021 Central Jal Jeevan M ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Central Jal Jeevan Mission fails in achieving targets

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 16, 2021, 12:55 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2021, 1:37 am IST
It was decided to install 1,05,922 taps in 9 constituencies except Kadapa town during 2020–21 at an estimated cost of Rs. 39.29 cr
While there are 9,401 houses in Chakrayapet mandal, hardly 1,999 houses have taps, new ones among them being 727. — DC Image
 While there are 9,401 houses in Chakrayapet mandal, hardly 1,999 houses have taps, new ones among them being 727. — DC Image

KADAPA:  The Central government-sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission to provide clean drinking water to all rural people has not progressed in Kadapa district as targeted.

Under the mission, the district should have installed total 1,05,922 drinking water taps in rural areas by the end of financial year 2020–21. But hardly 14,878 taps have been fixed. As a result, an overwhelming number of 4,418 villages in 807 gram panchayats of the district remain without water taps.

 

The mission has be planned to service 5,04,696 families with a population of 19,53,439. As of April 2020, only 3,00,578 households (59.56 per cent) have drinking water taps, according to the Rural Drinking Water Supply Department. Another 2,04,118 households (40.44 per cent) have not yet got the drinking water taps.

As per the Centre’s action plan, Jal Jeevan Mission must be implemented 100 percent by 2024. An amount of Rs. 521.35 crore is required to complete a total of 3,248 works. Of this, the state authorities have given administrative sanction for Rs. 84.62 crore worth works in first instalment. It directed that works worth less than Rs. 5 lakh be initially completed with the sanctioned funds.

 

Accordingly, It was decided to install 1,05,922 taps in 2,932 residential areas in nine constituencies except Kadapa town during 2020–21 at an estimated cost of Rs. 39.29 crore. However, there has been a delay in coming up with guidelines for implementing the mission at the field level. Similarly, commencement of works has also suffered due to lack of clarity in procedures to be adopted for implementing the project.

Judging by progress of works across the district, only 14,878 taps have been installed in nine months from April to December 2020. For example, while there are 8,120 houses in Vontimitta mandal of the district, only 4,135 households have got taps. Consequently, only 54.41 per cent of people in the mandal are getting tap water.

 

Further, while there are 9,401 houses in Chakrayapet mandal, hardly 1,999 houses have taps, new ones among them being 727. Only 29 percent of people in this mandal have taps. Of 9,201 residents in Sambepalli mandal, 2,449 houses have taps and with the new ones being 460. Thus, only 31.62 per cent people in the mandal have received access to drinking water.

Rural Water Supply Department officials say Jal Jeevan Mission scheme has been launched to provide drinking water through taps to every household in the district. Owing to funding issues, authorities decided to undertake works costing less than Rs. 5 lakh in Phase I.

 

Officials say of 1,05,922 taps, more than 14,000 have been installed, while the rest are in various stages of being connected. District collector Chevuru Harikiran has directed authorities to expedite the work as summer is fast approaching. He has been reviewing these works regularly to complete the Jal Jeevan Mission at a faster pace.

...
Tags: jal jeevan mission, jal jeevan mission target not achieved kadapa, drinking water taps in rural kadapa villages, kadapa district collector jal jeevan scheme


Latest From Nation

Morarka, who was born into a well-known business family, donned many hats — a successful businessman, cricket administrator who was the vice-president of the BCCI during Jagmohan Dalmia’s time, a minister in the Union cabinet, a wild life photographer and an organic farmer. — By arrangement

Former Union minister Kamal Morarka dies at 74

As per the Centre’s India guidelines, the vaccines will not be given to anyone younger than 18 years, women who are pregnant or lactating. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Vaccines safe, no need to worry: minister, officials

The next round of talks has been scheduled on Tuesday, January 19, the day when the Supreme Court-appointed committee was due to start its consultations with stakeholders to end the impasse. (Photo:PTI)

Farm talks stuck after 9 rounds, next round on January 19

There are some apprehensions about the safety of the vaccines. I will take it to demonstrate that they are safe and I have faith in them, says Rajendar (Representational DC Photo)

Vaccination starts at 10.30 am in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Farm talks stuck after 9 rounds, next round on January 19

The next round of talks has been scheduled on Tuesday, January 19, the day when the Supreme Court-appointed committee was due to start its consultations with stakeholders to end the impasse. (Photo:PTI)

India's friction with US rises over planned purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems

India says it needs the long-range surface-to-air missiles to counter the threat from China. (Representational Photo:Reuters)

Prime Minister to inaugurate first phase of Covid vaccination today

Modi at Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad. — DC File Image

PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16

The PMO statement said the vaccination programme is based on principles of priority groups to be vaccinated first. (PTI/file)

About 3 lakh healthcare workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots on January 16

All 1.65 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines -- 1.1 crore of Covishield and 55 lakh of Covaxin -- procured by the Centre have been allocated to all states and UTs in proportion to their healthcare workers database. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham