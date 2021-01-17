Telangana budget schools seek help from government to reopen

As several teachers have quit their profession due to lack of income during the lockdown, schools have to either request them to come back or recruit other teachers for various for running classes. —Representational image

HYDERABAD: Lack of funds to sanitise premises, no receipt of fees due to closure of schools since March last year, and no teachers to take physical classes are some of many issues that budget schools in Telangana are facing.

Managements of these schools are a worried lot after the state government announced reopening of schools from February 1.

In its executive committee meeting held on Saturday, Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA), the apex body looking after interests of private schools in the state, has decided to raise its concerns as well as demands with the education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

TRSMA has demanded that the government, in addition to its own schools, also sanitise budget schools, or allow them to charge money from parents in form of one-time fees. "We are already on the verge of closing down due to lack of funds. Hardly 1% of parents have paid even the basic tuition fees in the past year. Most school correspondents have taken loans to sustain themselves during the lockdown and do not have any money. Spending money for sanitising their schools will not be possible for them," said TRSMA general secretary Sadulla Madhusudhan.

He pointed out that as several teachers have quit their profession due to lack of income during the lockdown. Schools have to either request them to come back or recruit other teachers for various for running classes. "We will have to ensure full salaries for them, or they won't return. In such a case, holding classes will be a major task for budget schools in the state," Madhusudhan observed.

Other demands of budget schools include government allowing students of classes 1–8 to come to school for clearing their doubts and submitting assignments given to them. TRSMA general secretary said since teachers will anyway be at school, allowing students from lower classes to come to school with their parents' consent and clearing their doubts will help them earn extra money.

The association will meet the education minister on January 19 and put before her their demands and concerns. They warned said if these demands are not met, they will not hold classes even for Classes 9 and 10, as ordered by the government.