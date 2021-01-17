Nation Other News 16 Jan 2021 Telangana budget sch ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana budget schools seek help from government to reopen

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Jan 17, 2021, 1:17 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2021, 1:17 am IST
The TRSMA members will meet the education minister on January 19 and put before her their demands and concerns
As several teachers have quit their profession due to lack of income during the lockdown, schools have to either request them to come back or recruit other teachers for various for running classes. —Representational image
 As several teachers have quit their profession due to lack of income during the lockdown, schools have to either request them to come back or recruit other teachers for various for running classes. —Representational image

HYDERABAD: Lack of funds to sanitise premises, no receipt of fees due to closure of schools since March last year, and no teachers to take physical classes are some of many issues that budget schools in Telangana are facing.

Managements of these schools are a worried lot after the state government announced reopening of schools from February 1.

 

In its executive committee meeting held on Saturday, Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA), the apex body looking after interests of private schools in the state, has decided to raise its concerns as well as demands with the education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

TRSMA has demanded that the government, in addition to its own schools, also sanitise budget schools, or allow them to charge money from parents in form of one-time fees. "We are already on the verge of closing down due to lack of funds. Hardly 1% of parents have paid even the basic tuition fees in the past year. Most school correspondents have taken loans to sustain themselves during the lockdown and do not have any money. Spending money for sanitising their schools will not be possible for them," said TRSMA general secretary Sadulla Madhusudhan.

 

He pointed out that as several teachers have quit their profession due to lack of income during the lockdown. Schools have to either request them to come back or recruit other teachers for various for running classes. "We will have to ensure full salaries for them, or they won't return. In such a case, holding classes will be a major task for budget schools in the state," Madhusudhan observed.

Other demands of budget schools include government allowing students of classes 1–8 to come to school for clearing their doubts and submitting assignments given to them. TRSMA general secretary said since teachers will anyway be at school, allowing students from lower classes to come to school with their parents' consent and clearing their doubts will help them earn extra money.

 

The association will meet the education minister on January 19 and put before her their demands and concerns. They warned said if these demands are not met, they will not hold classes even for Classes 9 and 10, as ordered by the government.

...
Tags: reopening of schools in telangana from february 1, telangana recognised school management association plans to meet sabitha, sabitha indra reddy, telangana schools shortage of teachers, telangana schools to seek funds to sanitise premises


Latest From Nation

Kashi-Kevadia Express after it was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Varanasi, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (PTI)

PM flags off 8 trains to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity

The plea by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lokshakti) also sought the presence of a former top court judge on the reconstituted committee. (Photo:PTI)

Farmers' union moves Supreme Court, seeks new panel

More than 200 female Muftis and Aalim participated in the deliberations over 150 theological issues in the light of Sharia. — Representational Image/PTI

Talaq given by man on Internet is valid only after verification: Theologians

According to cockfight competition rules, the owner of the rooster that wins a fight also owns the dead ‘competitor’. The owner auctions the dead rooster instantly. (Representative Photo:DC)

Meat of fighter roosters sells for Rs 7,000/kg in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Former Union minister Kamal Morarka dies at 74

Morarka, who was born into a well-known business family, donned many hats — a successful businessman, cricket administrator who was the vice-president of the BCCI during Jagmohan Dalmia’s time, a minister in the Union cabinet, a wild life photographer and an organic farmer. — By arrangement

COVID: Woman infected with UK strain may go for genome sequencing

The woman has been asymptomatic ever since she was admitted to the isolation ward at the government hospital in Rajahmahendravaram on December 24 (Representational Image)

Tribal university: Onus on Centre

Chief Secretary of the tribal welfare department conducted a follow-up meeting for budgetary allocations of Rs 15 crore for resumption of assigned land and Rs 290.50 lakh for a temporary campus at Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Jakaram, Warangal district. — DC Image

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay

Dumping of human excreta in residential area; Telangana HC seeks status report

A law student from Osmania University Pavan Kasturi wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court on the matter. The court took cognisance of this and converted it into a public interest litigation (PIL). Earlier, the court had issued notices to the GHMC and the Pollution Congrol Board (PCB) to explain the matter.(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham