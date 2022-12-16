  
Nation Other News 15 Dec 2022 Now book SRIVANI-tru ...
Nation, In Other News

Now book SRIVANI-trust linked break darshan tickets at Tirupati airport

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 16, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2022, 12:00 am IST
TTD has taken a decision to issue SRIVANI tickets in Madhavam Rest House in Tirupati itself along with accommodation subject to the availability of rooms in the rest house. The management also thought it would be beneficial for those who are coming to Tirupati on different airlines. (Facebook photo/ @TirupatiAirportAAI)
 TTD has taken a decision to issue SRIVANI tickets in Madhavam Rest House in Tirupati itself along with accommodation subject to the availability of rooms in the rest house. The management also thought it would be beneficial for those who are coming to Tirupati on different airlines. (Facebook photo/ @TirupatiAirportAAI)

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has opened an exclusive current booking counter for issuing SRIVANI (Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmanam) trust-donation linked VIP break darshan tickets to the visiting devotees at the Tirupati Airport.

TTD Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam on Thursday formally inaugurated the dedicated SRIVANI ticket issuing counter, set up at  the airport for the convenience of flier devotees.

Upon their arrival here, devotees who are willing to donate can instantly avail the SRIVANI trust linked protocol break darshan tickets, pertaining to the darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple, at this counter.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD JRO said that the funds obtained by the SRIVANI trust through donations are being utilised towards the construction of temples in remote areas.

“Recently, TTD has taken a decision to issue SRIVANI tickets in Madhavam Rest House in Tirupati itself along with accommodation subject to the availability of rooms in the rest house. The management also thought it would be beneficial for those who are coming to Tirupati on different Airlines. Devotees can book the SRIVANI tickets in the airport itself, stay in the nearby rest houses, and make use of the facility”, he added.

This move comes as a major relief to devotees who can donate and avail confirmed break darshan tickets without having to approach influential persons for their recommendation letters, seek help of middlemen or approach the black-market for darshan at Tirumala temple.

The SRIVANI trust scheme was launched in October 2019 by TTD EO A.V. Dharma Reddy to end black marketing of VIP break darshan and facilitate hassle free darshan booking experience for the donor devotees.

Under this scheme, devotees can avail one VIP break darshan by extending a donation of Rs 10,000. At present, TTD has been facilitating both online and offline booking of SRIVANI trust-linked break darshan tickets.

Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Airport Director Raj Kishore and other officials took part in the counter inauguration program.

...
Tags: tirumala tirupati devasthanams trust board, tirumala tirupati devasthanams, tirupati airport, tirumala supatham special entry darshan tickets, srivani darshan tickets, srivani trust, vip darshan of lord venkateswara, idol of lord venkateswara, devotees to tirumala temple, vip break darshan, tirupati news, ap news, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

The Governor examines one of the projects — the Internet of Things (IoT) based military assistance and surveillance system. — By Arrangement

36 Army Officers graduate from MCEME

The court observed that not only was he a witness to the crime, the petitioner was also a conspirator of the brutal killing. — Representational image/DC

HC dismisses bail petition in honour killing case

The child is in custody of Prajwala Rescue Home. — Representational Image/DC

Plea seeking custody of girl in rescue home rejected

TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi. (Photo: Twitter)

HC issued notices to TS in the Habeas corpus petition by Mallu Ravi



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Low pressure forms over Bay; cyclone likely

Another low pressure may develop over southwest Bay of Bengal around Nov 25 — Representational Image/By Arrangement

This house's kitchen is in Telangana, bedrooms in Maha; family pays taxes to both

The family members enjoy the beneficiary schemes of both states and even own vehicles with registration numbers of Maharashtra and Telangana. (Photo: PTI)

A day after Scindia announces action plan for IGI, chaos reignites

Sheela Bhatt, senior journalist tweetted., All Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and VVIPs are escorted through business class passage at airports so they have no clue how ridiculous it is to fly Delhi-Mumbai and spend almost same time as the express trains. Around four hours at arrival and departure airport. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Indian Army to procure electric vehicles for select units

The Army is also planning setting up of solar panel-driven charging stations. (Image: Reuters/Representational)

Arrive early, carry just one hand baggage: Airlines to passengers amid congestion

The country's largest airline IndiGo has asked passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures. (Representational Photo: AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->