Now book SRIVANI-trust linked break darshan tickets at Tirupati airport

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has opened an exclusive current booking counter for issuing SRIVANI (Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmanam) trust-donation linked VIP break darshan tickets to the visiting devotees at the Tirupati Airport.

TTD Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam on Thursday formally inaugurated the dedicated SRIVANI ticket issuing counter, set up at the airport for the convenience of flier devotees.

Upon their arrival here, devotees who are willing to donate can instantly avail the SRIVANI trust linked protocol break darshan tickets, pertaining to the darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple, at this counter.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD JRO said that the funds obtained by the SRIVANI trust through donations are being utilised towards the construction of temples in remote areas.

“Recently, TTD has taken a decision to issue SRIVANI tickets in Madhavam Rest House in Tirupati itself along with accommodation subject to the availability of rooms in the rest house. The management also thought it would be beneficial for those who are coming to Tirupati on different Airlines. Devotees can book the SRIVANI tickets in the airport itself, stay in the nearby rest houses, and make use of the facility”, he added.

This move comes as a major relief to devotees who can donate and avail confirmed break darshan tickets without having to approach influential persons for their recommendation letters, seek help of middlemen or approach the black-market for darshan at Tirumala temple.

The SRIVANI trust scheme was launched in October 2019 by TTD EO A.V. Dharma Reddy to end black marketing of VIP break darshan and facilitate hassle free darshan booking experience for the donor devotees.

Under this scheme, devotees can avail one VIP break darshan by extending a donation of Rs 10,000. At present, TTD has been facilitating both online and offline booking of SRIVANI trust-linked break darshan tickets.

Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Airport Director Raj Kishore and other officials took part in the counter inauguration program.