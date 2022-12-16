  
Nation, In Other News

Man trapped in Kamareddy cave rescued after 18-hour operation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Dec 16, 2022, 12:45 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2022, 12:45 am IST
Throughout the rescue operation, officials kept medical doctors, an oxygen cylinder, an ambulance, medicines, and a stretcher on standby. (Photo by arrangement)
HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old man in Kamareddy, trapped deep inside a cave between two boulders beneath a mountain since Tuesday, was rescued by officials on Thursday after a 45-hour rescue bid that gripped the state.

Shada Raju from Reddypet village went hunting along with his friend Mahesh in the Singarayapally forest in Ramareddy mandal of Kamareddy district on Tuesday but ended up getting trapped between two boulders underneath a mountain. It was stated that Raju slipped between two boulders and fell into a cave.

After accidentally dropping his phone, Raju stepped in between the rocks and lost his footing, tumbling into the cave when he attempted to retrieve it. On Tuesday night, Mahesh, who was accompanying Raju, attempted but failed to rescue his friend. He along with the locals informed police, fire, and revenue officials about the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kamareddy police took immediate action to rescue Raju by using JCBs and rock blasters. What occurred during those 45 hours is a striking example of resilience and the extent to which some people will go to save a human life. Officials rushed in equipment to blast the rocks while keeping the rocks from falling on his body, which was no easy task.

After a massive operation involving several rescue teams and lasting more than 18 hours, the man who had been trapped in the cave for two days was safely rescued. The rescue operation began on Wednesday afternoon and lasted until Thursday.  Throughout the rescue operation, officials kept medical doctors, an oxygen cylinder, an ambulance, medicines, and a stretcher on standby.

Family members, villagers, and media personnel gathered at the site to monitor the rescue operations. Raju's wife and family members were clearly worried that he would die. However, the family expressed relief and joy after Raju was rescued and found to be alive despite being trapped for 45 hours.

After being rescued, officials drove him to the Kamareddy district headquarter hospital in an ambulance. The rescue operation was monitored by Kamareddy district superintendent of police B. Srinivas Reddy and additional SP Anyonya.

M. Mahendar Reddy, director general of police (DGP), commended the Kamareddy Superintendent of Police (SP) and police officers for their heroic efforts in rescuing Raju.

Tags: rescue operation, kamareddy district, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


