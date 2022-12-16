  
Nation, In Other News

In last 8 years, over 7,928 km double-lane roads laid in TS: Report

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 16, 2022, 12:06 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2022, 12:06 am IST
 All the single lane roads connecting Hyderabad from mandal and district headquarters were upgraded as double-lane roads after the formation of the state in 2014, the report states. (File photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Laying of double lane roads over an extent of 7,928 kilometres has been completed in Telangana in the last eight years, according to a report released by the roads and buildings department here on Thursday.

Four-lane roads over an extent of 321 km and six-lane roads of 47 km were also completed. All the single lane roads connecting Hyderabad from mandal and district headquarters were upgraded as double-lane roads after the formation of the state in 2014, the report states.

Out of 459 mandals, 145 did not have double-lane roads prior to formation of the state. The state government spent Rs 2,655 crore to upgrade the single-lane roads to double-lane roads.

As per the report, Telangana state has a total road network of 27,734 km, of which 1,687 km are state highways, 11,463 km are major district roads, and 14,584 km are other district roads.

National highways cover a length of 4,983 km in Telangana at present. It was a mere 2,511 km in 2014. The national highways density of Telangana reached 4.45 km for every 1,000 km of road, which is more than the national average of 4.29 km.

The R&B department has also constructed integrated collectorate complexes in 29 districts. Of them, 15 were completed while 11 are in advanced stages. Works are yet to begin in the remaining three districts.

The department is also monitoring the construction of new Telangana Secretariat with a built up area of seven lakh sq.ft, which is nearing completion.

...
