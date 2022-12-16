  
HC issues notice to officials in Congress 'war room' case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Dec 16, 2022, 12:46 am IST
HYDERABAD: Dealing with a habeas corpus petition filed by Congress leader Mallu Ravi, who complained against the detention of three staffers from the party war room by Hyderabad cybercrime police, a division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice Abhishek Reddy and Justice Juvvadi Sridevi on Thursday issued notices several officials, directing them to respond within four weeks.

The notices were issued to chief secretary, principal secretary (home), DGP, Cyberabad police commissioner, cybercrimes assistant commissioner of police K.V.M. Prasad and circle inspector B. Ramesh.

Special government pleader Mujeeb Kumar informed the court that the alleged detainees had been released and they were issued Section 41A CrPC notices in a crime registered at the cybercrimes office.

Tera Rajinikanth Reddy, counsel appearing for Mallu Ravi, informed that police had kept the three persons in their custody illegally for 18 hours and had released them after the Congress leader filed his petition. He said that the police should be directed to pay compensation of Rs 20 lakh to each of the detainees for illegal custody.

