HAML to pick proven consultant for Raidurg to RGIA phase 4 metro line

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) has invited a request for proposals (RFQ) for an engineering consultant to execute Corridor 4, to connect Raidurg and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), following the extension of Corridor 3 from Mindspace to Raidurg.

The engineering consultant will be appointed as general consultant (GC). The Rs 6,250-crore Airport Express Metro (AEM) will be taken up on a design and build (DB) basis in the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

The scope of the service, according to the RFP, includes the detailed project report (DPR) review with focus on alignment. Other focus areas include efforts to minimise land acquisition, major utility diversions, assessment of right of way (RoW) availability, station locations and integration with other public transport systems, including phase I metro corridors, review of proposals relating to multi-modal integration, non-fare revenue generation proposals, review of suggested structures and system, reassessment of travel demand and review of project implementation strategy.

HAML expects the consultant to prepare an operations and maintenance plan for the AEM corridor, including providing training for staff during the construction, testing and commissioning stages. The contractor also has to provide a cyber security audit and rectifying defects before handing over the project.

HMAL has asked the consultants to send their proposals after visiting the project site and ascertaining for themselves the site conditions, traffic, location, surroundings, climate, access, availability of drawings and other data with the nodal agency.

HAML is a special-purpose vehicle and a joint venture between Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and TS Industrial and Infrastructure Cooperation (TSIIC).

In the Blue line, the AEM will travel from Biodiversity junction, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, TS Police Academy, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad and airport cargo to the passenger terminal.