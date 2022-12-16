  
Nation, In Other News

Fog envelopes villages, agency areas in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Dec 16, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Photo buffs are heading to the agency areas to take pictures of the fog cover. Previously, several photographers who had taken pictures of the fog in these areas received awards. (Representational image: PTI)
Kakinada: The agency areas and villages in other locations in the East and West Godavari region are enveloped in a cloud of winter fog at night and in the morning hours. From 4 am to 7am, fog droplets are also visible across the region.

Temperatures have fallen drastically and the people are mostly keeping indoors. Vehicles are also moving at a slow pace at National Highways and other roads due to poor visibility. Photo buffs are heading to the agency areas to take good pictures of the fog cover. Previously, several photographers had gone to take pictures of fog in these areas and got awards.

Towns like Amalapuram, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Bhimavaram, Narsapuram etc are also enveloped by fog. The people are not able to leave their homes till 7.30 am. However, the people of Konaseema and the agency are enjoying the snowfall.

“Its like opening of a screen of fog slowly but steadily in the morning. Though the city people are not able to come out of their homes due to the snowfall, the people especially farmers and agriculture labourers in rural areas are going to their fields as usual. They use blankets to cover their body,’’ said Vissa Kusuma, an IT professional of Amalapuram.

Meanwhile, the police cautioned motorists about safe travel in view of the  fog as visibility is less.

However, the BR Ambedkar Konaseema District SP, Sudheer Reddy said four patrolling parties are moving during the nights on the NHs and they are cautioning the vehicle drivers from time to time. The patrolling teams are stopping vehicles and providing water to them to wash their faces and glasses.

Tags: east and west godavari, andhra pradesh news, national highways, cold temperature, night temperatures, konaseema, indian it professionals, dr br ambedkar konaseema district, kurnool sp sudheer reddy, andhra pradesh police, ap news, ap police
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


