Delhi airfares to Hyderabad touch sky, demand from BRS leaders, workers peaks

The return ticket from Delhi to Hyderabad touched Rs 70,000 against the normal fare of less than Rs 10,000. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: Flight ticket fares from Delhi to Hyderabad touched the sky on Thursday, thanks to huge demand from BRS leaders and workers who reached Delhi on Wednesday in large numbers to take part in the inauguration of BRS national office in Delhi.

The return ticket from Delhi to Hyderabad touched Rs 70,000 against the normal fare of less than Rs 10,000, forcing BRS leaders and workers to stay back in Delhi on Thursday.

This would doubtlessly have affected those having to travel in an emergency.

The flight rates were much higher for flights with multiple layovers with two stops from Delhi to Hyderabad.

The Vistara flight fare with multiple layovers touched Rs 70,079 on Thursday while Air Asia's fare touched Rs 29,083 and another Vistara flight at a different time, Rs 40,679. The price fares were between Rs 40,000 and Rs 70,000 on Thursday. Ticket fares varied from one ticketing agency to the other.

The ticket fares for Friday cooled down and were in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. With this, several BRS leaders and workers postponed their travel plans to Friday.