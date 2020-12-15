Nation Other News 15 Dec 2020 Registration of non- ...
Nation, In Other News

Registration of non-agriculture properties in Telangana categorised

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 15, 2020, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2020, 12:02 pm IST
They said that within three months all required staff will be appointed in the department
Hyderabad: The state government has decided to categorise the
non-agriculture land registrations as A, B, C and D groups based on
the demand of area and shift and adjust the staff to complete the respirations in a timely manner.

The Cabinet sub-committee on non-agriculture properties consisting
roads and buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, IT and municipal
administration minister K.T. Rama Rao, home minister Mahmood Ali and
animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday met
at the BRKR Bhavan.

 

After the meeting, committee chairman Prashanth Reddy and chief
secretary Somesh Kumar talking to media reporters said that all the
teething problems currently facing during registrations will get sorted out
in next few days.

They said that within three months all required staff will be appointed in
the department.

They said that they will hold a workshop on December 17 at the MCHRD Institute
to bring DGPA and SPA provisions in the system with all stakeholders.
They said that they have ensured steps to provide unique identification numbers to each property as desired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao not to give any scope for tampering.

 

...
