Registration of non-agriculture properties in Telangana categorised

Hyderabad: The state government has decided to categorise the

non-agriculture land registrations as A, B, C and D groups based on

the demand of area and shift and adjust the staff to complete the respirations in a timely manner.

The Cabinet sub-committee on non-agriculture properties consisting

roads and buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, IT and municipal

administration minister K.T. Rama Rao, home minister Mahmood Ali and

animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday met

at the BRKR Bhavan.

After the meeting, committee chairman Prashanth Reddy and chief

secretary Somesh Kumar talking to media reporters said that all the

teething problems currently facing during registrations will get sorted out

in next few days.

They said that within three months all required staff will be appointed in

the department.

They said that they will hold a workshop on December 17 at the MCHRD Institute

to bring DGPA and SPA provisions in the system with all stakeholders.

They said that they have ensured steps to provide unique identification numbers to each property as desired by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao not to give any scope for tampering.