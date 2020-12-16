Nation Other News 15 Dec 2020 Lorry mows down five ...
Lorry mows down five on NH 40 in Kurnool

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 16, 2020, 1:00 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2020, 12:02 pm IST
KURNOOL: In a tragic incident, five people, including four children, were killed and eleven others sustained injuries when a mini lorry mowed them down on National Highway-40 at Yerraguntla village near Sirivelu in Nandyal division.

Around 20 to 30 persons were going to  attend a candle service at a church at 5 am on Tuesday.

 

Police said the deceased were U. Jhansi, 15, Dasari Sushmita, 14, Saigalla Vamsi, 12, Dasari Harsha Vardhan, 8 and Thota Suvarna, 42.
The injured were rushed to the government hospitals in Nandyal and Kurnool.  While three people died on the spot, two others succumbed in the hospital, said Sirivella sub Inspector Chandrababu. A case of death due to negligence has been registered.

Allagadda DSP Rajendra said that an Eicher vehicle was coming from Hyderabad to Mydukuru. The vehicle’s headlights were not working and the driver was in a sleepy condition, he said. The vehicle rammed through the people who were waiting on the left side of the road. Kurnool SP Kaginelli Fakkeerapa visited the spot and also called on the victims in the hospital.

 

Tags: five die in mishap nandyal kurnool, nh-40 five die in kurnool, lorry mowed down five in nandyal, accident on nh-40


