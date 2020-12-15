Nation Other News 15 Dec 2020 Justice Hima Kohli m ...
Nation, In Other News

Justice Hima Kohli may be new CJ of Telangana High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Dec 15, 2020, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2020, 11:59 pm IST
If Justice Hima Kohli comes in as CJ of Telangana High Court, she will be the first woman Chief Justice
Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami is likely to be the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. — DC Image
 Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami is likely to be the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. — DC Image

Hyderabad:  The Supreme Court Collegium has decided to transfer chief justices, including those heading the Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha High Courts, sources said.

According to officials of the apex court, Justice Hima Kohli, who is currently serving as senior judge in the Delhi High Court, is likely to be appointed as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami is likey to be the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court while Justice Muralidhar will possibly take over as the Chief Justice of the Odisha High Court.

 

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde and including Justice N.V. Ramana, is expected to meet on Thursday for finalising the transfers of chief justices. The Collegium’s recommendations will then be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind for his consent.

Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan has been serving as CJ of Telangana High Court since June 23, 2019. He has one more year of service before retirement. He is expected to be transferred as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand or another High Court.

 

If Justice Hima Kohli comes in as CJ of Telangana High Court, she will be the first woman Chief Justice. Justice Hima Kohli belongs to Delhi and practiced as an advocate in Delhi High Court. On May 29, 2006, she was appointed as Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court and took oath as permanent Judge on August 29, 2007. She is the senior-most Judge of the Delhi High Court.

Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, who is likely to take over as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, was appointed as the Judge of the Gauhati High Court on January 24, 2011. He took over as the Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court on October 15, 2019.

 

...
Tags: chief justice transfers, andhra pradesh high court, telangana high court, supreme court collegium, hima kohli, arup kumar goswami


Latest From Nation

Voters stand in queues to cast their votes during the second phase of the local body elections, in Ernakulam District of Kerala on December 10, 2020. (PTI)

Local body polls: Counting of votes in Kerala today

The workshop trained the community radio stations in using mobile and online tools and implementing effective techniques in creating engaging content for social media.

UNESCO Chair at UoH reaches out to community radios

The Winter Session of Parliament that usually begins in the last week of November won’t take place this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)

No Parliament Winter Session due to COVID-19

The judiciary and executive in the state were on a collision path in the last one year.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice J.K. Maheshwari likely to be shifted to Sikkim HC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Protesting farmers get support from Hyderabad artistes

People take part in a candle march in support of the farmers, protesting against the Center's new farm laws, in Hyderabad, Saturday, December 5 (PTI)

Indian parliamentary panel slams Twitter in China map dispute

Twitter executives appeared before the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill to explain the error that came to light last week and which the company said had since been resolved. (representational Image: AFP)

Madras IITM to admit 8,154 students for first batch of first-ever online BSc Degree

The 8,154 students included 1,922 female candidates and 6,232 male candidates across India.

Tiger kills 15-year-old Adivasi girl in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district

According to eyewitnesses, a tiger suddenly came from behind and attacked the girl, caught her neck and dragged her off to some distance.

Will INS Viraat be allowed to rest in peace?

A file picture of INS Viraat
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham