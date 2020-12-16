HMA lifetime award for Shyam Mohan

Union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy has conferred the Hyderabad Management Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award on the entrepreneur. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy has conferred the Hyderabad Management Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award on entrepreneur Anantula Shyam Mohan, MD, Corporate Communication Systems India, for the year 2019.

At the 47th HMA Annual Awards function held in the city, Shyam Mohan, who has served as a past president of HMA, was given the honour for his contributions as a pioneering entrepreneur for over five decades.

Hyderabad Management Association, a 56-year-old organisation with presence in Telangana and AP, provides a platform for professionals, academia and management students to stay abreast of contemporary management practices.