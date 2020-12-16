Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice J.K. Maheshwari likely to be shifted to Sikkim HC

The judiciary and executive in the state were on a collision path in the last one year.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice J.K. Maheshwari is likely to be shifted to Sikkim High Court. The new Chief Justice will be appointed by the President in a few days. According to sources, Sikkim High Court Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami was actively considered for the AP High Court while Madhya Pradesh High Court acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav's name also cropped up.

The transfer of Justice Maheshwari came a month after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy complained to the Centre against the former and a few other judges besides writing a letter to Supreme Court Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and releasing the same to media.

Sources said the Supreme Court Collegium which met on Monday decided to transfer the incumbent and the top leadership at the Centre informed the Chief Minister of the developments following which he rushed to New Delhi to meet Union home minister Amit Shah.

The judiciary and executive in the state were on a a collision path in the last one year. It all started with a few judgments given by the Chief Justice and other judges including the removal of YSR Congress flag colours on village secretariat buildings and scrapping of state order making English medium mandatory in government schools.

The High Court had also set aside the appointment of new State Election Commissioner in place of N. Ramesh Kumar and reinstated the latter. The government took exception to the Chief Justice making certain comments on shifting of capital and stalling the process besides ordering CBI probe in a case involving Dr Sudhakar, who created a ruckus in Visakhapatnam in an inebriated condition after he was suspended from service.

The tussle reached a flashpoint with Justice Maheshwari suspending probe into Amaravati land scam and issuing gag order on media to not report case details involving former Advocate-General Dammalapati Srinivas.