Hyderabad: MRO issues NoC without inspections, private bank issues loan

Without conducting a physical inspection, revenue officials registered survey numbers 814,816 in the names of private individuals, who mortgaged it to a private bank and borrowed approximately Rs 13 crore to build a warehouse in the lake.
Hyderabad: The land inside Nadem Cheruvu, a 52-acre ‘identified lake’ worth crores of rupees in Ghatkesar under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), was mortgaged after Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs) issued a no objection certificate (NoC). Individuals even obtained Rs 13 crore loan to build a warehouse while the bank and the MRO did not even inspect the lake physically, and the HMDA has not granted them building permission.

According to official records, Nadem Cheruvu, with HMDA identity number 2625 and a 52-acre full tank level, is located in Venkatapur village, Korremula revenue division, survey numbers 814, 815, and 816. However, without conducting a physical inspection, revenue officials registered survey numbers 814,816 in the names of private individuals, who mortgaged it to a private bank and borrowed approximately Rs 13 crore to build a warehouse in the lake.

Surprisingly, the bank authorities did not conduct a physical inspection and instead released the funds. Bank officials from the Chikkadpally branch wrote to the warehouse owners, stating that they had not been repaying the loans and that the current outstanding amount was Rs 16 crore. Aside from that, private individuals have encroached on the lake's buffer zone and built a medical college hostel.

When asked about it, revenue officials confirmed that survey numbers 814, 815, and 816 belong to a water body, and officials who previously worked hand-in-hand with private individuals issued NoCs and registered the survey numbers as private land. He stated that, despite the fact that the issue is public knowledge, officials have been mute spectators as highly influential individuals are involved in the irregularities and are even attempting to encroach further on the buffer zone. According to the official, the encroachment cannot be removed without strong political will. When asked about the cancellation of registration in the water body, the official blamed the registration department, which refused to comment on the matter.

HMDA officials stated that they have yet to identify encroachments in the lake and that the municipal authority has received no complaints from residents. When asked about the lake's status, officials stated that they had yet to inspect it and would take action only after the inspection. Meanwhile, the banker was unavailable for comments.

 

 

