Nation Other News 15 Nov 2021 Uttar Pradesh to lau ...
Nation, In Other News

Uttar Pradesh to launch ambulance service for cows in December

PTI
Published Nov 15, 2021, 10:55 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2021, 11:00 am IST
An ambulance with a veterinary doctor and two assistants would arrive within a span of 15 to 20 minutes of requesting the service
For the first time in the history of the state, the Yogi Adityanath government gave funds to cow shelters for keeping stray cattle. (PTI file image)
 For the first time in the history of the state, the Yogi Adityanath government gave funds to cow shelters for keeping stray cattle. (PTI file image)

Mathura: The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to start an ambulance service for cows suffering from serious diseases, state Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said here on Sunday.

The minister said 515 ambulances are ready for the novel scheme, probably the first in the country.

 

"Akin to the 112 emergency service number, the new service would pave the way for speedy treatment of seriously ill cows," he told reporters in Mathura.

An ambulance with a veterinary doctor and two assistants would arrive within a span of 15 to 20 minutes of requesting the service, he said.

Under the scheme slated to begin by December, a call centre will be set up at Lucknow for receiving complaints, the minister stated.

He said the state's breed improvement programme will get a boost with the provision of free high quality semen and embryo transplant technology.

 

The embryo transplant technology will virtually be a revolution in the state as it would convert even sterile cows into high milk yielding animals, the minister added.

This would automatically the solve stray cattle problem as cow keepers would desist from letting go of animals yielding at least 20 litres milk per day, Chaudhary said.

The scheme would start as a pilot project in eight districts of the state, including Mathura, he said.

For the first time in the history of the state, the Yogi Adityanath government gave funds to cow shelters for keeping stray cattle. No previous government in the state took such a step, the minister added. 

 

...
Tags: ambulance service, up government, pilot project
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura


Latest From Nation

The apex court had also expressed concern that schools in the city have opened and children are being exposed to severe pollution conditions. (PTI Photo)

Ready to impose complete lockdown in Delhi to control air pollution: AAP govt to SC

Rahul Gandhi (ANI file image)

Kerala rains: Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers for 'help in every way possible'

Once approved, all the three services would be getting 10 drones each which would be used for surveillance as well striking targets when required. (Representative Image: ANI)

India to take up Rs 20,000 crore US Predator drones acquisition case on Monday

The air quality index of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida stood at 328, 340, 326 and 328 respectively at 9.05 am. (PTI Photo)

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Very 'egalitarian' people outside liquor outlets: Kerala High Court

Long queues seen outside a liquor shop in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI)

Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from country, says IMD

Rain clouds fill the sky as people travel in a ferry in Kochi, Kerala. (AP)

Tigers entering from Maharashtra add to woes of Telangana forest officials

A senior officer working in Kagaznagar forest division said that they were under tremendous pressure because tigers are migrating from Tadoba Andhari tiger reserve in Maharashtra and also because of a steady increase in the population of other animals. (DC file photo)

Noted historian Babasaheb Purandare passes away

Babasaheb Purandare (Facebook)

Puducherry govt allows sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali

Diwali in Puducherry was muted and low-key affairs last year due to COVID-19-induced lockdown. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->