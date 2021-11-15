Nation Other News 15 Nov 2021 U.S. Marines Corps c ...
U.S. Marines Corps celebrates 246th anniversary

Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti of India’s Eastern Fleet and employees from other consulates attended the celebration
Members of the U.S. Marine Corps pose for a picture at the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad. (DC)
Hyderabad: Members of the U.S. Marine Corps celebrated its 246th birthday at the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad on Sunday. Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti of India’s Eastern Fleet and employees from other consulates attended the celebration.  

“We’re proud to host the first ever marine ball to be held in Hyderabad," said Joel Reifman, Consul General at the U.S. Consulate in Hyderabad. “Each November, marines celebrate the birth of their corps. It has become a state department tradition to work with our marine colleagues to organise an annual marine ball in our embassies and consulates around the world.”

 

In June 2020, eight U.S. Marine Corps’ security guards joined the U.S. Consulate community in Hyderabad. The marine corps have been responsible for the security and protection of U.S. embassies and consulates since 1948.

“We are honoured that Rear Admiral Sobti of India’s Eastern Fleet was able to join us for this celebration,” added Consul General Reifman. “The U.S.-India partnership covers so much ground, from business and education to cultural exchange and security cooperation. Just last month, the U.S. Chief of Naval Operations visited Indian Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam,” he said.

 

...
